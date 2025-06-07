Saturday, June 7, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Call for surveillance, safety of tourists

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

From Our Reporter

SOHRA, June 6: In the wake of the recent tragedy involving an Indore-based couple in Sohra, the state government on Friday held a high-level meeting in Sohra with tourism stakeholders to discuss safety reforms, surveillance mechanisms, and tourist accountability around the region’s trekking circuits.
Over 200 stakeholders from the hospitality sector, traditional village authorities, and administrative heads attended the meeting, which was initiated by the Sohra Civil Sub-Divisional Officer. Debashish Joel Ryan Shati, who runs the popular Orange Roots Vegetarian Restaurant in Sohra, said several key concerns were raised during the meeting which included the need for structured registration of tourists and homestays, improved surveillance infrastructure, stronger coordination between agencies, and mandatory guides for visitors venturing onto lesser-known trails.
Several actionable proposals emerged during the meeting, including mapping all existing trekking trails, assigning difficulty levels, and standardising safety advisories for tourists.
“Information should be readily available for tourists on travel risks, and the idea of tourist buddies was suggested — where villagers help ensure safety and guidance for tourists,” Shati said.
He further highlighted gaps in coordination with outside tour agencies, which often arrange trips without fully understanding the topography or local challenges.
“Many of these agencies from outside plan travel itineraries without considering the actual ground situation. Not all taxi drivers are willing to trek or accompany tourists beyond certain points. Often, visitors are left to navigate tricky trails on their own,” he explained.
Another major suggestion during the discussions was to streamline and regulate the number of trekking routes by designating specific trails for guided use.
“It will ultimately depend on how the Rangbah Shnongs of each locality decide to handle their jurisdictions. But one strong point was the need to map and designate trails so that tourist registration and movement can be controlled more effectively,” he added.
The meeting concluded with an understanding that while Sohra remains a prime tourist destination, the recent incident has brought to the forefront the urgent need for cohesive safety measures, structured oversight, and sustained collaboration between administration, locals, and tour operators.

