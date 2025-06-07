Search for missing wife continues

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 6: A high-intensity search operation around Weisawdong Falls ended without a breakthrough on Friday, as search teams battled treacherous terrain, unpredictable weather, and dense forest cover for a fourth day in their efforts to trace missing Indore tourist Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Multiple agencies were deployed across strategic zones, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a mountaineering team from West Jaintia Hills, NESAC drone team, and seven locals as guides.

The search began early Friday morning and continued throughout the day, navigating steep ridges, dense foliage, and loose, slippery terrain. Conventional tracking methods, such as sniffer dogs, were not viable due to the steep slope and ridge, and intermittent rains further reduced their effectiveness.

The search teams are closely examining areas showing signs of disturbance, such as loosely dug soil, disturbed vegetation, and bent grasses. The search focused on a stretch opposite the Riat Arliang parking lot, extending toward the turning point to Weisawdong Falls, approximately 50 meters from the main road.

The NESAC drone team resumed aerial surveillance, but intermittent fog frequently interrupted visibility and limited their efforts.

Despite the obstacles, authorities reaffirmed their commitment to the operation, stressing that the search would continue without pause.