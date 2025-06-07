Saturday, June 7, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Health dept assures action in pregnant woman’s death

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 6: The Health and Family Welfare Department has assured to take appropriate action based on the findings of a four-member fact-finding committee investigating the death of a pregnant woman—Pynche Bareh—who tragically passed away at the Maternity and Child Hospital in Jowai on June 4.
The department is cooperating fully with the investigation and has submitted all required documents to the inquiry team.
Director of Health Services (Maternal and Child Health), N. Kharsahnah, expressed deep concern over the incident and pledged to adopt necessary measures to prevent such incidents from recurring. Dr. Kharsahnah said the patient’s family requested a transfer to another hospital, but due to delays in completing discharge formalities and the deterioration of the patient’s condition, the transfer could not be carried out in time.
She stated that if the inquiry report reveals any lapse or negligence in the treatment provided, strict disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with service rules against those found responsible.
Dr. Wandaplin Shangpliang, Senior Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Ganesh Das Government Maternity and Children Hospital, explained that the attending doctor attempted to remove the unborn baby after confirming it had died, but significant damage was discovered on the back wall of the uterus, contributing to the mother’s death. This was the woman’s ninth pregnancy.
MHRC notice to Health dept
The Secretary, Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC), has informed that the Commission has taken suo motu cognizance pertaining to the unfortunate death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child under the title “Jowai MCH under fire for pregnant woman’s death” published in The Shillong Times on Friday.
The Commission has issued a notice to the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, to cause an effective inquiry and to submit a detailed report to the Commission within a fixed deadline.

