Ri-Bhoi students to undergo six-week coaching & career counselling programme

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 6: In a bid to empower the youths of Ri-Bhoi district, a six-week intensive coaching and career counselling programme has been announced under the Chief Minister’s Career Guidance and Counselling Scheme.

Organised by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Ri-Bhoi, in collaboration with local MLAs and executed by expert faculty from Triumphant Institute of Management Education (TIME) Shillong and Guwahati, the programme aims to equip students across five blocks—Umling, Umsning, Bhoirymbong, Jirang (Patharkhmah) and Nongpoh—with the skills and knowledge required to crack competitive examinations such as government job entrance tests, CUET and CAT.

According to a statement here, the orientation will begin in Umling on June 9, followed by Umsning on June 10, Bhoirymbong on June 11, Patharkhmah on June 12 and Nongpoh on June 30.

The faculty—comprising alumni of premier institutions such as IITs, IIMs, NITs and AEC—will train students in aptitude, reasoning, verbal ability and exam strategy. The programme also includes personalised mentoring, with top-performing students being shortlisted for scholarship-based long-term coaching at TIME Shillong.

Commenting on the initiative, Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said, “Every student in Ri-Bhoi deserves access to top-tier preparation regardless of where they come from. This programme brings opportunity closer to the ground.”

It may be mentioned that this initiative is an extension of the successful IIMPreNEuR model previously implemented by TIME Shillong in partnership with the DC Offices of West Khasi Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, East Garo Hills and Ri-Bhoi. That programme saw several students earn scholarships and begin preparations for top IIMs, central universities and government jobs.