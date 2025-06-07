Saturday, June 7, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Narrow escape for Tejashwi as truck rams into RJD leader’s convoy; three security personnel injured

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Patna, June 7: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, had a narrow escape as his convoy met with a major accident while returning from Madhepura to Patna.

Three members of his security team sustained injuries in the mishap. The incident took place around 1:30 AM in the wee hours of Saturday near Goraul toll plaza on National Highway-22 in Vaishali district when a truck that had gone out of control rammed into a vehicle in the RJD leader’s convoy at high-speed from behind.

While explaining the accident, Tejashwi Yadav said that his convoy had taken a halt at a roadside eatery to have tea when a speeding truck suddenly hit one of the vehicles from the rear, causing chaos at the scene.

Fortunately, Tejashwi Yadav was 5 feet away from the vehicle and he remained unharmed. “Had the vehicle moved just a little further, a big accident could have happened,” Tejashwi Yadav told reporters, describing the incident as “very serious and worrying.”

He stressed the need for an immediate review of the security system for public representatives. Three members of his security team sustained injuries and were promptly admitted to Sadar Hospital. One of the injured personnel suffered a head injury and is under medical observation, though all are said to be in a stable condition.

Upon receiving information, local police from Sarai Police Station rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The truck involved was intercepted at the Goraul toll plaza, and the driver was taken into custody for questioning.

Authorities have launched a formal investigation into the cause of the accident. The incident has triggered sharp reactions in political circles. Several RJD leaders and workers expressed concern over Tejashwi Yadav’s safety and questioned the adequacy of his security cover.

They demanded a thorough probe and strict action against those responsible. Opposition leaders termed the incident as shocking and a failure of the state’s security apparatus while extending solidarity with Tejashwi Yadav and the injured personnel.

IANS

Previous article
Pakistan attacked ‘Insaniyat’ and ‘Kashmiriyat’ in Pahalgam, says PM Modi
Next article
Defence Minister Singh reiterates India’s zero tolerance against terrorism, calls on global community to stem menace
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Pak retired cop’s link to spy YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra uncovered

New Delhi, June 7: New details have emerged in the espionage case against Indian YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, with...
NATIONAL

IAF to conduct large-scale combat drills near India-Pak border; NOTAM issued

New Delhi, June 7:  India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for a major Indian Air Force...
Economy

Stock market exhibits resilience, RBI’s rate cut icing on the cake

Mumbai, June 7: After starting the week with consolidation, the domestic market exhibited resilience amid concerns over tariff...
NATIONAL

Defence Minister Singh reiterates India’s zero tolerance against terrorism, calls on global community to stem menace

New Delhi, June 7: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted India's zero tolerance stance against terrorism and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Pak retired cop’s link to spy YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra uncovered

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 7: New details have emerged in...

IAF to conduct large-scale combat drills near India-Pak border; NOTAM issued

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 7:  India has issued a Notice...

Stock market exhibits resilience, RBI’s rate cut icing on the cake

Economy 0
Mumbai, June 7: After starting the week with consolidation,...
Load more

Popular news

Pak retired cop’s link to spy YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra uncovered

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 7: New details have emerged in...

IAF to conduct large-scale combat drills near India-Pak border; NOTAM issued

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 7:  India has issued a Notice...

Stock market exhibits resilience, RBI’s rate cut icing on the cake

Economy 0
Mumbai, June 7: After starting the week with consolidation,...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge