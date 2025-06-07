Pakistan attacked ‘Insaniyat’ and ‘Kashmiriyat’ in Pahalgam, says PM Modi

KATRA, (J&K) June 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused Pakistan of targeting “insaniyat and Kashmiriyat” through the terror attack in Pahalgam, saying the assault was “orchestrated with the sinister intent of inciting communal riots in India and robbing the impoverished, tourism-dependent Kashmiris of their livelihood”.

Addressing a huge rally here after inaugurating the first direct train service to the Kashmir Valley, a project featuring the world’s highest arched railway bridge over the Chenab River and India’s first cable-stayed Anji bridge, the prime minister said “our neighbouring country stands against humanity, social harmony, and economic prosperity”.

“Not only that, it is also the enemy of poor people’s ‘rozi-roti’ (bread and butter),” Modi said, as he reiterated that the April 22 Pahalgam attack was a stark example through which Pakistan “intended to incite communal violence in India and cripple the earnings of hardworking Kashmiris”.

Tourism not only generates jobs, but also fosters unity among people, Modi said.

This was the prime minister’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

After inaugurating the Chenab bridge, the prime minister walked on it holding the Tricolour high. He travelled in a rail engine coach to reach the spot.

Modi said Rs 46,000 crore worth of projects, which he launched, will accelerate development in Jammu and Kashmir, driving progress and prosperity.

During the historic event in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, the prime minister condemned Pakistan’s repeated attempts to disrupt progress in the region.

“Our neighbouring country stands against humanity, social harmony, and economic prosperity. Not only that, it is also the enemy of poor’s ‘rozi-roti’. What happened on April 22 in Pahalgam was an example of that. Pakistan attacked ‘Insaniyat and Kashmiriyat’ in Pahalgam,” he said.

Modi pointed out that the deliberate attack on tourists was meant to sabotage the flourishing tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir, which witnessed record visitor footfalls over the past few years.He said Pakistan’s malicious intent directly impacted local workers, including pony rider operators, porters, guides, guest house owners and shopkeepers, aiming to destroy their livelihoods.

The prime minister also praised the courage of young pony ride operator Adil Hussain Shah, who stood against terrorists but tragically lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack while striving to support his family through honest labour.

Recalling that exactly one month ago, on the intervening night of May 6-7, India executed Operation Sindoor to deliver a decisive blow to Pakistan-based terrorists, Modi said, “Whenever Pakistan hears the name Operation Sindoor, it will be reminded of its shameful defeat.

“Pakistan’s military and terror networks never anticipated India’s bold move. Within minutes, terror infrastructure hundreds of kilometres inside their country that they had built over decades were reduced to ruins.” Left in shock and frustration, Pakistan took out its anger on civilians in Poonch and other border districts where it bombed school going children, destroyed schools and hospitals, and attacked temples, mosques and gurdwaras with shelling, Modi said.

But the countrymen stood with the victims of Pakistani shelling with full strength, he added. Modi also said that appointment letters for government jobs have been issued to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the cross-border firing.

The government has decided to give an additional Rs 2 lakh to those whose houses were badly damaged in Pakistani shelling, and Rs 1 lakh to those whose houses were partially damaged, Modi said. (PTI)