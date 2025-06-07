World Environment Day 2025 events promote sustainability

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 6: To commemorate World Environment Day 2025, a slew of programmes were organised across Shillong and nearby areas, bringing together communities, students, civil society groups and security forces to highlight the global theme of ‘Ending Global Plastic Pollution’ and renew commitment to environmental sustainability.

At Mawmluh, the Mawmluh Tourism and Allied Activities Co-operative Society (MTAACS), in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Traditional Ecosystems and the Rangers and Rovers of Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU), organised a vibrant celebration marked by school competitions, awareness campaigns and a tree plantation drive.

The event was opened by Secretary of MTAACS, Bansan Kupar Lyngdoh, and was participated by Shella Bholaganj Block Development Officer, A Kynta, members of local women self-help groups, and students from Rama Krishna Mission Secondary School, Nabon Sawian Memorial Secondary School and Rabon Sing Memorial Lower Primary School.

During the programme, the schoolchildren showcased their creativity through drawing and poetry competitions centred around the theme of plastic pollution.

A key highlight was a plastic pollution awareness session led by students of MLCU, followed by the release of a pamphlet titled ‘Butterflies of Cherrapunji’ by Sanjay Sondhi of Titli Trust.

The event culminated with plantation of 80 saplings, each tagged with the name of the person responsible for nurturing it through its growth phase.

In Shillong, Meghandini Mahila Samiti in association with Pynthorumkhrah LP School, supported by Nehru Yuva Kendra and YESS!! Meghalaya, conducted a plantation drive at the school to raise awareness on the importance of greenery for public health and environmental well-being.

Meanwhile, the 119 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Assam marked the occasion with a major sapling plantation drive at Kench’s Trace here.

According to a statement here, the event was participated by unit personnel and local dignitaries and saw the plantation of 500 saplings.

The plantation drive was attended by Maj CP Marak (Retd), Chairperson of Lokayukta Meghalaya, and H Lato, District Forest Officer, who served as chief guests.

The initiative underscored the Territorial Army’s dedication to preserving the “Lungs of Shillong” and fostering a greener and healthier environment for the future.