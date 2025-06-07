M’laya sets target to add 40,000 ha of green cover in next 5 years

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 6: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday announced Meghalaya’s ambitious target of adding 40,000 hectares of green cover in the next five years, up from nearly 22,000 hectares added over the past seven years.

Speaking at a tree plantation programme organised by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly at the New Assembly Complex in Mawdiangdiang, the chief minister also highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the state government to expand forest cover, incentivise community-led conservation and improve urban sanitation across Meghalaya.

“In the past seven years, Meghalaya has added nearly 22,000 hectares of forest cover and planted close to 2 crore saplings. Our goal is to increase this to 40,000 hectares in the next five years,” he said.

In addition to forest conservation, Conrad turned the spotlight on urban waste management, unveiling the ‘Mission Clean Shillong 2027’ campaign aimed at beautifying the capital ahead of the National Games.

“We are operating in mission mode—be it increasing manpower for garbage collection or bio-mining at the Marten landfill, where 50% of legacy waste has already been cleared. Similar interventions will be undertaken in Tura, Jowai and other towns,” he said.

The chief minister also outlined the progress of the innovative Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) programme.

“Under PES, financial assistance is extended directly to communities for conserving forests. Over Rs 42 crore has already been disbursed, supporting the protection of 52,000 hectares. With the upgraded Green Meghalaya Plus initiative, communities can now receive up to Rs 20,000 per hectare, with the aim of conserving 1 lakh hectares,” Conrad said.

On the other hand, Speaker Thomas A Sangma, who presided over the event, described the New Assembly Complex as “a reflection of modern architecture rooted in ecological consciousness.”

“Every tree planted today is a promise to our future generations,” he said.

The Speaker then called for a statewide movement inspired by Mawlynnong, dubbed Asia’s cleanest village.

“If one village can become the cleanest in Asia through community effort, the entire state can rise to that standard. Let us work toward a Meghalaya where every hill is green, every stream flows clean, and every child breathes fresh air,” the Speaker said.

Meanwhile, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, RS Gill, lauded Meghalaya’s deep-rooted culture of environmental stewardship, citing sacred groves and living root bridges as enduring symbols of community-driven conservation.

“From sacred groves to living root bridges, Meghalaya is a living example of sustainable stewardship. Programmes like Green Meghalaya and Green Meghalaya Plus continue this legacy by empowering people to protect nature,” Gill said.

He also acknowledged the state government’s investment in strengthening forest infrastructure.

“Support in the form of improved housing and transportation has greatly enhanced the efficiency and morale of our frontline personnel,” he said.

Others who were part of the event include Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira, Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, Ministers Dr. M Ampareen Lyngdoh, Marcuise N Marak, Comingone Ymbon, Paul Lyngdoh, Shakliar Warjri, and AT Mondal, Government Chief Whip Sosthenes Sohtun, Deputy Chief Whip Nujorki Sungoh, and senior officials from the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.