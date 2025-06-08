Sunday, June 8, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

CPI urges TN govt to end ‘discriminatory’ Class 11 admission practices in state schools

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Chennai, June 8: Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary R. Mutharasan has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to intervene and stop government higher secondary schools, which are allegedly denying Class 11 admissions to students based on their Class 10 marks.

In a strongly worded statement, the senior CPI leader said that multiple complaints have emerged from across the state alleging that several government schools are selectively admitting only high-scoring students, while turning away those with average grades.

He condemned the practice as contrary to the state’s commitment to social justice and equitable education.

“This form of academic discrimination is unjust and detrimental, especially to students from marginalised and economically disadvantaged backgrounds,” Mutharasan said, voicing support for affected students.

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu has launched several progressive schemes aimed at promoting inclusive education and reducing school dropouts. Initiatives such as the free breakfast scheme and the Pudhumai Penn programme have significantly increased school retention and higher education enrolment rates, particularly among girls, he noted.

Highlighting last year’s academic achievements, Mutharasan stated that 241 government schools had secured a 100 per cent pass rate in the Class 10 public examinations – a testament to the dedication of teachers and the success of the state’s education reforms.

He lauded educators for their efforts but warned that these achievements should not come at the cost of fairness and inclusivity.

Distinguishing between public and private institutions, the CPI leader cautioned that the trend of private schools admitting only top scorers to boost their pass percentages and profitability should not be allowed to infiltrate government education policy.

“Government schools must uphold the principle of social justice. The true measure of quality education lies in how much a student improves, not just in final examination scores,” he emphasised.

The CPI has urged the Tamil Nadu government and the School Education Department to issue clear directives ensuring that no student is denied admission to Class 11 in government schools solely based on marks.

“Every student deserves an equal opportunity to continue their education. Marks alone should not decide their future,” Mutharasan said.

The party reiterated that government institutions must remain inclusive and accessible to all students, irrespective of academic performance, in line with the state’s social justice framework.

–IANS

Previous article
TN sets ambitious Kuruvai cultivation target as Cauvery panel prepares to meet
Next article
Women are now key drivers of progress in India: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

Business

Women are now key drivers of progress in India: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, June 8 :Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday highlighted that in the last 11 years, women...
NATIONAL

TN sets ambitious Kuruvai cultivation target as Cauvery panel prepares to meet

Chennai, June 8 :With favourable water storage levels in the Mettur reservoir and an optimistic monsoon forecast, the...
Business

India scripting new chapter of national renewal in PM Modi’s decisive decade: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, June 8 :India is scripting a new chapter of national renewal in every sphere -- economic,...
NATIONAL

Telangana CM expands cabinet, three ministers sworn-in

Hyderabad, June 8 : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday expanded his Cabinet by inducting three...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Women are now key drivers of progress in India: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Business 0
New Delhi, June 8 :Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on...

TN sets ambitious Kuruvai cultivation target as Cauvery panel prepares to meet

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, June 8 :With favourable water storage levels in...

India scripting new chapter of national renewal in PM Modi’s decisive decade: Hardeep Puri

Business 0
New Delhi, June 8 :India is scripting a new...
Load more

Popular news

Women are now key drivers of progress in India: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Business 0
New Delhi, June 8 :Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on...

TN sets ambitious Kuruvai cultivation target as Cauvery panel prepares to meet

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, June 8 :With favourable water storage levels in...

India scripting new chapter of national renewal in PM Modi’s decisive decade: Hardeep Puri

Business 0
New Delhi, June 8 :India is scripting a new...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge