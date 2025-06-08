TN sets ambitious Kuruvai cultivation target as Cauvery panel prepares to meet

Chennai, June 8 :With favourable water storage levels in the Mettur reservoir and an optimistic monsoon forecast, the Tamil Nadu government has set an enhanced Kuruvai cultivation target of over five lakh acres in the Cauvery delta region for the ongoing agricultural season.

This marks a significant increase from last year’s achievement of 3.88 lakh acres, which had fallen short by nearly 1.7 lakh acres compared to the 2023–24 season.

The shortfall last year was primarily attributed to the delayed release of irrigation water from the Mettur dam. While the scheduled date for water release was June 12, the release was deferred until July 28, last year, hampering timely paddy transplantation across large areas.

In light of the current improved conditions, the government has announced that the dam will be opened for irrigation on the scheduled date of June 12 this year. Officials and experts believe that this timely release could boost Kuruvai cultivation coverage to as much as 5.6 lakh acres.

The government’s renewed confidence stems from the comfortable water storage at Mettur and the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of a favourable Southwest Monsoon across the Cauvery catchment areas in Karnataka and Kerala.

These developments also coincide with the upcoming meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), scheduled for June 10.

Tamil Nadu’s primary demand remains consistent: that Karnataka adhere strictly to the monthly water release schedule as laid out in the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict of February 2018 and subsequent directives of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Since the apex court’s ruling fixed Tamil Nadu’s annual share at 177.25 tmcft at Biligundulu, the state has faced a shortfall in water realisation only once — during the 2023-24 water year. To further incentivise paddy cultivation, the state government will continue its special Kuruvai package for delta farmers, with an allocation of Rs 58 crore. The scheme offers subsidies for mechanised paddy transplantation, certified quality seeds, bio-fertilisers, and micronutrient mixtures, aiming to boost productivity and reduce input costs for farmers.

Experts note that the average Kuruvai coverage over the last five years (2020-21 to 2024-25) has been around 4.77 lakh acres — a new normal compared to the traditional figure of 3.24 lakh acres.

