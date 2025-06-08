Meghalaya’s maternal health governance model earns laurel in Berlin

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 7: In a proud moment for the state, Meghalaya’s governance model in maternal health has been recognised as a jury favourite at the prestigious Creative Bureaucracy Festival held in Berlin this June.

Meghalaya’s entry stood out for effectively blending policy innovation with grassroots implementation — all while prioritising dignity, care, and inclusivity.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma took to social media to share the news, writing: “Meghalaya’s innovative approach to governance and maternal health has been honoured as a jury favourite at the Creative Bureaucracy Festival in Berlin, June 2025.”

He further highlighted the spirit of collaboration that underpins the state’s health mission, stating, “This recognition is more than just an award — it’s a powerful reminder of what’s possible when government leadership works hand-in-hand with committed grassroots networks. Together, we’ve shown that meaningful change begins when people come first.”

The honour spotlights Meghalaya’s ongoing initiatives to strengthen maternal healthcare, especially in rural and remote areas where access has long been a challenge. From deploying midwifery services and community health workers to enhancing referral systems, the state’s model has been praised for its people-centric design and scalable impact.

While acknowledging the recognition, the Chief Minister also reiterated that the mission is far from complete. “There’s still a long journey ahead toward achieving zero maternal and infant mortality, but moments and recognitions like these reaffirm that we are on the right path! Onward, Team Meghalaya!” he wrote.

The Creative Bureaucracy Festival, renowned for highlighting bold and people-driven innovations in governance, featured participants from over 50 countries.