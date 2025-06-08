MP CM urges Shah to press central agency into action

BHOPAL, June 7: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said he has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the disappearance of an Indore-based woman in Meghalaya a fortnight back.

Yadav said he has discussed the matter with Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, adding that police from Madhya Pradesh were in touch with their counterparts in the North-eastern state.

The woman — Sonam Raghuvanshi (25) — went missing along with her husband Raja Raghuvanshi (29) on May 23, hours after they checked out of a homestay at Nongriat village in East Khasi Hills district during their honeymoon.

On June 2, Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area, some 20 kilometres away from the homestay. But the Meghalaya police, who have registered a murder case after Raja’s body was found, are yet to get any clues about Sonam’s whereabouts.

In a post on X, CM Yadav said, “Madhya Pradesh stands firmly with the family of Smt Sonam Raghuvanshi in this hour of crisis.” “I have discussed the matter with the Chief Minister of Meghalaya. Senior police officials from Madhya Pradesh are in constant touch with authorities in Meghalaya. I have requested Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah to order a CBI probe into the incident,” he said.

All possible efforts were being made to ensure the safe return of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the CM added. (PTI)