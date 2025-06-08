Sunday, June 8, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Telangana CM expands cabinet, three ministers sworn-in

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Hyderabad, June 8 : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday expanded his Cabinet by inducting three ministers.

G. Vivek Venkataswamy, Adluri Laxman Kumar and Vakiti Srihari were sworn in as ministers by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud and senior officials attended the ceremony.

Vivek took oath in English while the remaining two were sworn in Telugu.

This is the first expansion in the Cabinet, which was formed on December 7, 2023, with the swearing-in of the Chief Minister and 11 ministers.

The long-delayed expansion took place after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) cleared the names of three ministers.

Though there are vacancies in the Cabinet, the party leadership decided to keep three posts vacant. The state can have a maximum of 18 ministers, including the Chief Minister.

Vivek Venkataswamy, a former MP and son of former Union Minister G. Venkataswamy, and Government Whip Adluri Laxman are from the Scheduled Castes, while Srihari is from the Backward Classes. Ramachandru Naik is a tribal MLA.

Venkataswamy, an industrialist, had quit the BJP to join Congress a few weeks before the 2023 Assembly elections.

He was elected to Parliament in 2009 from the Peddapalli constituency. He later joined TRS (now BRS) to put pressure on the Congress over the demand for statehood for Telangana.

After the Telangana Bill was passed in the Parliament in 2014, he returned to Congress.

He again returned to the TRS in 2016. In 2019, he resigned as advisor to the Telangana government and quit the ruling party after he was denied a ticket to contest from the Peddapalli Lok Sabha seat. He joined the BJP, which he quit again in November 2023 to return to Congress.

He was elected to the Assembly from Chennur constituency in Mancherial district in 2023, defeating sitting MLA Balka Suman of BRS.

Adluri Laxman Kumar is a senior Congress leader and first-time MLA from Dharmapuri in Jagitial district.

Srihari, who began his political career as a Youth Congress leader, has also been associated with Congress for over three decades. He was elected to the Assembly from the Makthal Assembly constituency in Narayanpet district.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also announced that Ramachandra Naik will be appointed as Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. He is an MLA from Dornakal constituency in Mahabubabad district.

–IANS

Previous article
EAM Jaishankar’s Europe visit begins today, to boost strategic ties
Next article
India scripting new chapter of national renewal in PM Modi’s decisive decade: Hardeep Puri
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

Business

Women are now key drivers of progress in India: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, June 8 :Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday highlighted that in the last 11 years, women...
NATIONAL

CPI urges TN govt to end ‘discriminatory’ Class 11 admission practices in state schools

Chennai, June 8: Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary R. Mutharasan has called upon the Tamil Nadu...
NATIONAL

TN sets ambitious Kuruvai cultivation target as Cauvery panel prepares to meet

Chennai, June 8 :With favourable water storage levels in the Mettur reservoir and an optimistic monsoon forecast, the...
Business

India scripting new chapter of national renewal in PM Modi’s decisive decade: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, June 8 :India is scripting a new chapter of national renewal in every sphere -- economic,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Women are now key drivers of progress in India: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Business 0
New Delhi, June 8 :Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on...

CPI urges TN govt to end ‘discriminatory’ Class 11 admission practices in state schools

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, June 8: Communist Party of India (CPI) state...

TN sets ambitious Kuruvai cultivation target as Cauvery panel prepares to meet

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, June 8 :With favourable water storage levels in...
Load more

Popular news

Women are now key drivers of progress in India: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Business 0
New Delhi, June 8 :Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on...

CPI urges TN govt to end ‘discriminatory’ Class 11 admission practices in state schools

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, June 8: Communist Party of India (CPI) state...

TN sets ambitious Kuruvai cultivation target as Cauvery panel prepares to meet

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, June 8 :With favourable water storage levels in...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge