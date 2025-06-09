Assam CM holds meeting on governance issues, focus on police welfare

Guwahati, June 9: In a series of high-level meetings held throughout the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed a broad spectrum of governance issues, placing particular emphasis on police welfare, social benefit schemes, infrastructure investment, and agricultural exports.

Taking to social media platform X on Sunday, CM Sarma outlined key outcomes of the discussions. The primary discussions among them was the announcement of a new model aimed at ensuring timely promotions for Assam police personnel.

“We are working on a model to ensure time-bound promotions from Constable to Havildar through the Assured Career Progression Scheme,” the Chief Minister posted, emphasising the need for recognising the hard work and dedication of the state’s police force.

The CM also assessed the district-wise and Legislative Assembly constituency-wise implementation of the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme, Assam’s flagship direct benefit transfer initiative. He directed officials to ensure that no deserving beneficiary is excluded from the scheme, which aims to offer financial aid to economically vulnerable households.

In addition, CM Sarma reviewed the status of various projects under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, a Central government initiative to support infrastructure development.

The review aimed at accelerating the pace of ongoing works and addressing bottlenecks in execution. On the agricultural front, the Chief Minister highlighted the success of the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) in expanding the global reach of the state’s agri-products.

With APART 2 in the pipeline, the state government plans to integrate the project with the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative to deliver cohesive outcomes and boost farmer incomes. The day’s reviews reflect the government’s push toward administrative efficiency, welfare delivery, and economic development in Assam.

The CM said on X, “Took an in-depth review on the progress of various schemes ongoing under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment. @apartassam has been successful in taking forward Assam’s agri products to the world market. We are making it more potent through APART 2 which will also link up with ODOP for cohesive results and boost farmers’ incomes.”

IANS