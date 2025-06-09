Monday, June 9, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Assam CM holds meeting on governance issues, focus on police welfare

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Guwahati, June 9: In a series of high-level meetings held throughout the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed a broad spectrum of governance issues, placing particular emphasis on police welfare, social benefit schemes, infrastructure investment, and agricultural exports.

Taking to social media platform X on Sunday, CM Sarma outlined key outcomes of the discussions. The primary discussions among them was the announcement of a new model aimed at ensuring timely promotions for Assam police personnel.

“We are working on a model to ensure time-bound promotions from Constable to Havildar through the Assured Career Progression Scheme,” the Chief Minister posted, emphasising the need for recognising the hard work and dedication of the state’s police force.

The CM also assessed the district-wise and Legislative Assembly constituency-wise implementation of the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme, Assam’s flagship direct benefit transfer initiative. He directed officials to ensure that no deserving beneficiary is excluded from the scheme, which aims to offer financial aid to economically vulnerable households.

In addition, CM Sarma reviewed the status of various projects under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, a Central government initiative to support infrastructure development.

The review aimed at accelerating the pace of ongoing works and addressing bottlenecks in execution. On the agricultural front, the Chief Minister highlighted the success of the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) in expanding the global reach of the state’s agri-products.

With APART 2 in the pipeline, the state government plans to integrate the project with the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative to deliver cohesive outcomes and boost farmer incomes. The day’s reviews reflect the government’s push toward administrative efficiency, welfare delivery, and economic development in Assam.

The CM said on X, “Took an in-depth review on the progress of various schemes ongoing under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment. @apartassam has been successful in taking forward Assam’s agri products to the world market. We are making it more potent through APART 2 which will also link up with ODOP for cohesive results and boost farmers’ incomes.”

IANS

Previous article
Did Sonam Raghuvanshi’s affair lead to her husband Raja’s murder?
Next article
Israel intercepts Gaza-bound ship carrying Greta Thunberg, Rima Hassan
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Sonam Raghuvanshi a prime accused in Indore tourist murder case: Meghalaya Police

Shillong, June 9: Meghalaya Police have claimed that Sonam Raghuvanshi is one of the prime accused in the...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel intercepts Gaza-bound ship carrying Greta Thunberg, Rima Hassan

New Delhi, June 9: Israeli naval commandos intercepted the British-flagged humanitarian yacht Madleen, operated by the Freedom Flotilla...
MEGHALAYA

Did Sonam Raghuvanshi’s affair lead to her husband Raja’s murder?

Ghazipur, June 9: In a chilling twist to the murder of Indore-based Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in...
NATIONAL

Sonam Raghuvanshi surrendered under pressure: Meghalaya Police

Ghazipur, June 9: The Meghalaya Police on Monday said that Sonam Raghuvanshi, arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sonam Raghuvanshi a prime accused in Indore tourist murder case: Meghalaya Police

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 9: Meghalaya Police have claimed that Sonam...

Israel intercepts Gaza-bound ship carrying Greta Thunberg, Rima Hassan

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 9: Israeli naval commandos intercepted the...

Did Sonam Raghuvanshi’s affair lead to her husband Raja’s murder?

MEGHALAYA 0
Ghazipur, June 9: In a chilling twist to the...
Load more

Popular news

Sonam Raghuvanshi a prime accused in Indore tourist murder case: Meghalaya Police

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 9: Meghalaya Police have claimed that Sonam...

Israel intercepts Gaza-bound ship carrying Greta Thunberg, Rima Hassan

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 9: Israeli naval commandos intercepted the...

Did Sonam Raghuvanshi’s affair lead to her husband Raja’s murder?

MEGHALAYA 0
Ghazipur, June 9: In a chilling twist to the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge