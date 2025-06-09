‘Love triangle’ behind murder; legal action planned against attackers on Meghalaya’s image: Paul Lyngdoh

Shillong, June 9: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh today confirmed that the Sohra murder case was an outcome of love triangle where the main accused hired contract killers to execute the crime

Lyngdoh also said that the Government has taken cognizance of the attack on the image of Meghalaya by some national media and others for which FIR has been filed and even legal action would be taken.

Reiterating that Meghalaya is safe for tourists, he questioned how the Government can stop these people who came to Meghalaya with an whole idea of executing the crime

Meanwhile, senior Police official Vivek Syiem also informed that the dao (machete) that was used in the crime, was bought somewhere in Guwahati.

All the accused persons are being produced before the Court and they will be brought to Shillong by tomorrow.