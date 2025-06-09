Inside Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s date night at the French Open Finale

Mumbai, June 9: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha shared glimpses of their special evening together as they attended the French Open final in Paris. The couple shared candid moments from the event on Instagram, showcasing their excitement and enjoying world-class tennis action.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti shared a series of her photos posing with Raghav as the couple enjoyed the thrilling French Open final. In her caption, the actress reflected on how the experience combined all her favourites—Paris, world-class tennis, and her partner—making it a perfect date night.

Expressing admiration for the intense 5.5-hour-long match, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress praised the resilience of the players and admitted that while the couple was exhausted from sitting through the marathon game, the champions on the court showed no signs of slowing down.

She also made a playful reference to tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, noting that she had seen him win at Wimbledon the previous year and jokingly hinting at being his lucky charm—suggesting he could even mention her in his victory speech.

Parineeti wrote, “The French open final, Paris and him.. Could date night get any better? @raghavchadha88 But ooof what a match! 5.30 hours of sitting on chairs tired us, but not these champions! Truly a match of equals. Alacaraz – you won last year too when I watched you at Wimbledon, I think I have something to do with it? Chalo you can add me to your speech, no problem.”

Raghav Chadha also dropped his candid photos with the actress and captioned it, “Roland Garros gave us the perfect final. A perfect day together. And the best seat in the house — right next to her. @parineetichopra Tennis in Paris — we watched two warriors go five and a half hours under the sun. Hard luck Sinner. Take a bow Alcaraz. Neither of them deserved to lose.” Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his French Open crown on June 8 with a gripping five-set victory over World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

The men’s singles final, held at the iconic Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris, kept the audience on the edge of their seats as both players showcased exceptional skill and resilience. With this win, Alcaraz secured his second consecutive French Open title. –IANS ps/