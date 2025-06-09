Monday, June 9, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNews AlertSPORTS

Inside Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s date night at the French Open Finale

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Mumbai, June 9: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha shared glimpses of their special evening together as they attended the French Open final in Paris. The couple shared candid moments from the event on Instagram, showcasing their excitement and enjoying world-class tennis action.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti shared a series of her photos posing with Raghav as the couple enjoyed the thrilling French Open final. In her caption, the actress reflected on how the experience combined all her favourites—Paris, world-class tennis, and her partner—making it a perfect date night.

Expressing admiration for the intense 5.5-hour-long match, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress praised the resilience of the players and admitted that while the couple was exhausted from sitting through the marathon game, the champions on the court showed no signs of slowing down.

She also made a playful reference to tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, noting that she had seen him win at Wimbledon the previous year and jokingly hinting at being his lucky charm—suggesting he could even mention her in his victory speech.

Parineeti wrote, “The French open final, Paris and him.. Could date night get any better? @raghavchadha88 But ooof what a match! 5.30 hours of sitting on chairs tired us, but not these champions! Truly a match of equals. Alacaraz – you won last year too when I watched you at Wimbledon, I think I have something to do with it? Chalo you can add me to your speech, no problem.”

Raghav Chadha also dropped his candid photos with the actress and captioned it, “Roland Garros gave us the perfect final. A perfect day together. And the best seat in the house — right next to her. @parineetichopra Tennis in Paris — we watched two warriors go five and a half hours under the sun. Hard luck Sinner. Take a bow Alcaraz. Neither of them deserved to lose.” Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his French Open crown on June 8 with a gripping five-set victory over World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

The men’s singles final, held at the iconic Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris, kept the audience on the edge of their seats as both players showcased exceptional skill and resilience. With this win, Alcaraz secured his second consecutive French Open title. –IANS ps/

Previous article
‘Love triangle’ behind murder; legal action planned against attackers on Meghalaya’s image: Paul Lyngdoh
Next article
Singapore cargo ship catches fire off Kerala, Kochi and Kozhikode hospitals on alert
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Indore honeymoon murder case carries more questions than answers

Bhopal, June 9: The case of a missing honeymooning couple -- Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi -- from...
INTERNATIONAL

Singapore cargo ship catches fire off Kerala, Kochi and Kozhikode hospitals on alert

Kozhikode, June 9: The Indian Navy and the Coast Guard on Monday rescued 18 crew members of the...
NATIONAL

‘Love triangle’ behind murder; legal action planned against attackers on Meghalaya’s image: Paul Lyngdoh

Shillong, June 9: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh today confirmed that the Sohra murder case was an outcome of...
MEGHALAYA

‘Inebriated’ UP tourists misbehave, rough up owner of Thrills Fun Park in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, June 9: In another disturbing incident involving tourists, the owner of Thrills Fun Park, Eugene Niangte was...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Indore honeymoon murder case carries more questions than answers

MEGHALAYA 0
Bhopal, June 9: The case of a missing honeymooning...

Singapore cargo ship catches fire off Kerala, Kochi and Kozhikode hospitals on alert

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kozhikode, June 9: The Indian Navy and the Coast...

‘Love triangle’ behind murder; legal action planned against attackers on Meghalaya’s image: Paul Lyngdoh

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 9: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh today confirmed...
Load more

Popular news

Indore honeymoon murder case carries more questions than answers

MEGHALAYA 0
Bhopal, June 9: The case of a missing honeymooning...

Singapore cargo ship catches fire off Kerala, Kochi and Kozhikode hospitals on alert

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kozhikode, June 9: The Indian Navy and the Coast...

‘Love triangle’ behind murder; legal action planned against attackers on Meghalaya’s image: Paul Lyngdoh

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 9: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh today confirmed...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge