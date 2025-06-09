Meghalaya Police say more to be revealed soon in Sonam Raghuvanshi case

Shillong, June 9: The Meghalaya Police have said that more information will be revealed in the coming days in the mysterious murder case of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, as his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, will be brought down to Meghalaya for judicial proceedings and further interrogation.

Sonam was arrested early on Monday morning in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district after she surrendered at Nandganj police station. The police on Monday confirmed that Sonam had been arrested for orchestrating his murder during their honeymoon in the state by hiring the contract killers. The Meghalaya Police said she was traced under mounting pressure from the investigation and surrendered voluntarily.

Three of her alleged accomplices have also been arrested — two from Indore and one from Lalitpur — while one accused still remains absconding. In an official statement, the Meghalaya Police said, “We are pleased to announce a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the recent case involving the disappearance of a honeymooning couple from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who went missing in the East Khasi Hills district in May 2025.”

“Following sustained investigative efforts and multi-state coordination, three individuals have been apprehended in connection with this case — two from Indore and one from Lalitpur. These arrests mark a decisive development in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Shri Raja Raghuvanshi and the subsequent disappearance of his wife, Smt. Sonam Raghuvanshi,” it added.

Confirming Sonam’s surrender, the police said, “She is currently in the safe custody of the Uttar Pradesh Police. Necessary legal protocols are being followed for her transit and formal statement.” “We are deeply grateful to the families, the citizens of Meghalaya, and our inter-state counterparts for their cooperation and support throughout this complex investigation.

Further updates will be shared as the legal proceedings advance,” it added. In a telephone conversation with IANS, Meghalaya Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dalton P. Marak stated, “Sonam surrendered under pressure last night, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to four. One accused remains absconding.

Sonam will be brought back to Meghalaya for court proceedings.” Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said Sonam was located at Kashi Dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road and was initially sent to Sadar Hospital for medical evaluation.

She is currently housed at the One Stop Centre in Ghazipur. The Meghalaya Police credited the breakthrough to its Special Investigation Team (SIT), supported by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local intelligence networks, and cooperation from other state law enforcement agencies.

“Despite geographical and logistical challenges, and sustained public and media scrutiny, our teams remained steadfast in their commitment to upholding the rule of law,” the police said in the statement. Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing.

The police urged the public and the media to refrain from speculations and allow the legal process to take its course. The couple, Raja and Sonam, had arrived in Meghalaya for their honeymoon and were exploring various locations when they went missing on May 23. Ten days later, Raja’s body was recovered from a deep gorge beneath the Weisawdong Parking Lot at Riat Arliang. A machete, suspected to be the murder weapon, was found nearby. At the time, Sonam had also gone missing, prompting a multi-state search.

IANS