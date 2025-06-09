Police crack Indore couple disappearance case, Sonam Raghuvanshi surrenders in UP

Shillong/Guwahati, June 9: Meghalaya Police has announced significant breakthrough in the investigation into the recent case involving the disappearance of a honeymooning couple from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who went missing from Sohra area in the East Khasi Hills district of the state.

Following sustained investigative efforts and multi-state coordination, three individuals have been apprehended in connection with this case-two from Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and one from Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh).

These arrests mark a decisive development in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Raja Raghuvanshi and the subsequent disappearance of his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

In a further development, Sonam Raghuvanshi has surrendered at the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh, and is currently in the safe custody of the Uttar Pradesh Police. Necessary legal protocols are being followed for her transit and formal statement.

This outcome is the result of round-the-clock efforts by the Meghalaya Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), supported by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local intelligence units, and law enforcement agencies across multiple states.

Despite geographical and logistical challenges, and sustained public and media scrutiny, our teams remained steadfast in their commitment to upholding the rule of law.

“We take this moment to reaffirm that the Meghalaya Police is committed to delivering justice with integrity, professionalism, and perseverance. We are deeply grateful to the families, the citizens of Meghalaya, and our inter-state counterparts for their cooperation and support throughout this complex investigation. Further updates will be shared as the legal proceedings advance. We respectfully urge the media and the public to allow the process of justice to take its course and to refrain from speculation,” according to a Press communique issued by Dr. S.R. Marak, Assistant Inspector General of Police (A) Meghalaya, Shillong.