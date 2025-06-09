Monday, June 9, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Police crack Indore couple disappearance case, Sonam Raghuvanshi surrenders in UP

By: Bureau

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Shillong/Guwahati, June 9: Meghalaya Police has announced significant breakthrough in the investigation into the recent case involving the disappearance of a honeymooning couple from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who went missing from Sohra area in the East Khasi Hills district of the state.

Following sustained investigative efforts and multi-state coordination, three individuals have been apprehended in connection with this case-two from Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and one from Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh).

These arrests mark a decisive development in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Raja Raghuvanshi and the subsequent disappearance of his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

In a further development, Sonam Raghuvanshi has surrendered at the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh, and is currently in the safe custody of the Uttar Pradesh Police. Necessary legal protocols are being followed for her transit and formal statement.

This outcome is the result of round-the-clock efforts by the Meghalaya Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), supported by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local intelligence units, and law enforcement agencies across multiple states.

Despite geographical and logistical challenges, and sustained public and media scrutiny, our teams remained steadfast in their commitment to upholding the rule of law.

“We take this moment to reaffirm that the Meghalaya Police is committed to delivering justice with integrity, professionalism, and perseverance. We are deeply grateful to the families, the citizens of Meghalaya, and our inter-state counterparts for their cooperation and support throughout this complex investigation. Further updates will be shared as the legal proceedings advance. We respectfully urge the media and the public to allow the process of justice to take its course and to refrain from speculation,” according to a Press communique issued by  Dr. S.R. Marak, Assistant Inspector General of Police (A) Meghalaya, Shillong.

 

 

 

Previous article
Film Tourism Policy: Govt offers incentives
Next article
Meghalaya Police say more to be revealed soon in Sonam Raghuvanshi case
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Sonam Raghuvanshi a prime accused in Indore tourist murder case: Meghalaya Police

Shillong, June 9: Meghalaya Police have claimed that Sonam Raghuvanshi is one of the prime accused in the...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel intercepts Gaza-bound ship carrying Greta Thunberg, Rima Hassan

New Delhi, June 9: Israeli naval commandos intercepted the British-flagged humanitarian yacht Madleen, operated by the Freedom Flotilla...
NATIONAL

Assam CM holds meeting on governance issues, focus on police welfare

Guwahati, June 9: In a series of high-level meetings held throughout the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa...
MEGHALAYA

Did Sonam Raghuvanshi’s affair lead to her husband Raja’s murder?

Ghazipur, June 9: In a chilling twist to the murder of Indore-based Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sonam Raghuvanshi a prime accused in Indore tourist murder case: Meghalaya Police

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 9: Meghalaya Police have claimed that Sonam...

Israel intercepts Gaza-bound ship carrying Greta Thunberg, Rima Hassan

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 9: Israeli naval commandos intercepted the...

Assam CM holds meeting on governance issues, focus on police welfare

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 9: In a series of high-level meetings...
Load more

Popular news

Sonam Raghuvanshi a prime accused in Indore tourist murder case: Meghalaya Police

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 9: Meghalaya Police have claimed that Sonam...

Israel intercepts Gaza-bound ship carrying Greta Thunberg, Rima Hassan

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 9: Israeli naval commandos intercepted the...

Assam CM holds meeting on governance issues, focus on police welfare

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 9: In a series of high-level meetings...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge