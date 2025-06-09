Monday, June 9, 2025
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

By: Agencies

Date:

After Goa min berates doctor, CM rejects his suspension
Panaji, June 8: Amid backlash from the medical fraternity and opposition parties over state health minister Vishwajit Rane berating a senior doctor and ordering his suspension in public view, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday overruled the controversial decision. Rane had lashed out at Goa Medical College and Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rudresh Kuttikar for allegedly misbehaving with patients during his surprise visit on Saturday and ordered his suspension. After a video of Rane berating the CMO in front of the staff went viral, the Goa branch of the Indian Medical Association condemned the minister’s action and urged authorities to immediately rescind the suspension and reinstate the doctor while ensuring a fair trial. (PTI)

Man kills wife, commits suicide in Mumbai
Mumbai, June 8: A 60-year-old man shot and killed his wife and committed suicide using a countrymade firearm in Worli here on Sunday, police said. An official said that Rajmanohar Nampally shot his wife, Lata (53), before turning the weapon on himself. The official said that Nampally lived with his wife, son and daughter-in-law, and there had been frequent quarrels between the father and son. He said the father-son duo had drunken altercations, and the woman sided with her son. One such argument had taken place on Saturday evening, and Nampally was upset with his wife. (PTI)

Can’t defy court orders, says Delhi CM amid criticism over demolition drives
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

