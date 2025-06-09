Monday, June 9, 2025
Sonam Raghuvanshi a prime accused in Indore tourist murder case: Meghalaya Police

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, June 9: Meghalaya Police have claimed that Sonam Raghuvanshi is one of the prime accused in the recent murder of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has so far arrested four people and one more person has been detained.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem informed that the three people who have been arrested are the same people who were noticed by a local tourist guide. He informed that they left the state on the same day after committing the crime.

It was also informed that Raja had two cuts on his head

Efforts are now on to bring all the arrested persons back to Shillong.

It was informed that police have taken suo moto cognizance of the people who made hate-filled comments towards the people during the period of ongoing investigation into the case and police is registering FIR against them.

