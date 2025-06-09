Tuesday, June 10, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

We treat tourists as brothers: Meghalaya CM fights off ‘negative perception’ over honeymoon murder

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 9: As the Indore couple Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi on a honeymoon trip to the Northeastern state met with a devastating fate, the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on Monday, sought to fight off the ‘negative perception’ that the state got, in wake of ‘murder’ of the couple.

Conrad Sangma, in a special interaction with IANS, said that he felt disheartened and pained to see the state get bad press over alleged murder of the newly-weds while on honeymoon trip to his state. He added that Meghalaya is a peace-loving region and people here treat tourists as their brothers and guests and therefore no one should have any doubts or apprehensions about their security here.

Sharing insights on the murder mystery, he said that Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav also spoke to him days ago, about the couple going missing and demanded urgent action. “Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister spoke to me before the Indore couple went missing. He requested me to expedite the search for the missing couple. It’s after the conversation that the husband’s body was discovered. I also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and assured that the police team was probing the matter and soon the missing mystery will be solved,” he told IANS.

The recovery of the husband’s body from a deep gorge and the arrest of wife Sonam Raghuvanshi from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur on Monday morning added a fresh twist to the incident. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that there were bits and pieces of evidence which broadly hinted at wrongdoing by the non-locals and asserted that the Meghalaya Police will soon take the ‘honeymoon murder’ to its logical conclusion.

Further, dismissing concerns of the Northeastern state being ‘unsafe’ for travellers, he said that Meghalaya is a tourism state and the residents here treat the pilgrims and tourists with much respect.

“One need not get anxious and disheartened with this one-off incident. I assure everyone that Meghalaya is peaceful region and our government will take more steps to improve the experience of tourists,” he added.

Raja Raghuvanshi (29) and his wife Sonam (24) — newlyweds from Indore — went to Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 21. Three days later, they went missing and on June 2, after days of search, Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was recovered from a gorge in East Khasi Hills. His body bore multiple wounds, indicating murder.

IANS

Previous article
13 more kms of solar fence installed in 12 villages in HEC-hit Baksa, Udalguri districts of Assam
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPECIAL ARTICLE

What does the unfortunate Raghuvanshi episode say about Meghalaya tourism

By Benjamin Lyngdoh For the past ten days Meghalaya tourism has been under a relentless media trial. The fourth...
EDITORIAL

Lest We Forget

The Meghalaya Police has redeemed the image and reputation of the State by zeroing in on the key...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Tracing 2,000 Years of Environmental Change in Meghalaya

By Bhogtoram Mawroh If one were to type Meghalaya on Google Earth, they will get an aerial view of...
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Well Done Meghalaya Police!

Editor, The disappearance of the honeymooning couple in Meghalaya was a nightmare for the state. That the condemnation of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

What does the unfortunate Raghuvanshi episode say about Meghalaya tourism

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Benjamin Lyngdoh For the past ten days Meghalaya tourism...

Lest We Forget

EDITORIAL 0
The Meghalaya Police has redeemed the image and reputation...

Tracing 2,000 Years of Environmental Change in Meghalaya

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bhogtoram Mawroh If one were to type Meghalaya on...
Load more

Popular news

What does the unfortunate Raghuvanshi episode say about Meghalaya tourism

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Benjamin Lyngdoh For the past ten days Meghalaya tourism...

Lest We Forget

EDITORIAL 0
The Meghalaya Police has redeemed the image and reputation...

Tracing 2,000 Years of Environmental Change in Meghalaya

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bhogtoram Mawroh If one were to type Meghalaya on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge