Aayog submits final report on problems of satras to Assam CM

GUWAHATI, June 10: The Satra Aayog, formed for reviewing and assessing problems of satra (Vaishnavite monastery) lands in Assam, submitted its final report to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a programme here.

The Aayog, formed in November 2021with MLA Pradip Hazarika as its chairman and MLAs Mrinal Saikia and Rupak Sarma as members, visited around 126 satras, examined the existing problems there and submitted the report, giving several recommendations.

Thanking the Satra Aayog for the report, chief minister Sarma said the submission of the final report marked an important day for the state.

“I consider myself happy to receive the final report of the Aayog which reviewed and assessed the problems of satra lands necessitated because of encroachment. The government will study the report minutely and exhaustively to meet its recommendations,” he said.

Sarma announced that the state government would constitute a permanent Satra Aayog, which would be empowered financially and administratively to work for the benefits and welfare of the satras.

He also said the Aayog would work on forming a 25-year-long vision plan to revamp the institutional framework of the satras. The Aayog would also work to lend sustainability to the satras across the state.

“The satras are confronted with various problems. However, no other government took the initiative to address their problems. But once the BJP-led dispensation assumed power in the state, the government took steps to save the satras and lend vitality to them. Therefore, the incumbent state government formed this Satra Aayog to find out the problems, especially land encroachment that grapples the satras across the state,” the chief minister said.

He further informed that the satras would be rejuvenated by bringing more youth to their fold.