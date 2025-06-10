Tuesday, June 10, 2025
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

Aayog submits final report on problems of satras to Assam CM

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

GUWAHATI, June 10: The Satra Aayog, formed for reviewing and assessing problems of satra (Vaishnavite monastery) lands in Assam, submitted its final report to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a programme here.

The Aayog, formed in November 2021with MLA Pradip Hazarika as its chairman and MLAs Mrinal Saikia and Rupak Sarma as members, visited around 126 satras, examined the existing problems there and submitted the report, giving several recommendations.

Thanking the Satra Aayog for the report, chief minister Sarma said the submission of the final report marked an important day for the state.

“I consider myself happy to receive the final report of the Aayog which reviewed and assessed the problems of satra lands necessitated because of encroachment. The government will study the report minutely and exhaustively to meet its recommendations,” he said.

Sarma announced that the state government would constitute a permanent Satra Aayog, which would be empowered financially and administratively to work for the benefits and welfare of the satras.

He also said the Aayog would work on forming a 25-year-long vision plan to revamp the institutional framework of the satras. The Aayog would also work to lend sustainability to the satras across the state.

“The satras are confronted with various problems. However, no other government took the initiative to address their problems. But once the BJP-led dispensation assumed power in the state, the government took steps to save the satras and lend vitality to them. Therefore, the incumbent state government formed this Satra Aayog to find out the problems, especially land encroachment that grapples the satras across the state,” the chief minister said.

He further informed that the satras would be rejuvenated by bringing more youth to their fold.

Previous article
CM bats for common development goal in Barak Valley districts
Next article
World Bank pegs India’s growth at 6.3 pc for FY26, country remains fastest growing economy
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

Disaster

30 km solar fence secures 1047 households in HEC-hit villages in Jorhat

Guwahati, June 10: As part of its sustained efforts to mitigate human-elephant conflict (HEC) and facilitate coexistence, premier...
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh’s ‘unelected leader’ Yunus begins UK visit amid massive protests

London, June 10: Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the Heathrow Airport and also at a Central London hotel...
INTERNATIONAL

Viral video of handcuffed student: India formally raises matter with US Embassy

New Delhi/New York June 10: The government has reacted strongly to a social media post claiming that an...
MEGHALAYA

Sohra people protest ‘baseless negative projection’ in national media

Shillong, June 10: Hundreds of people participated in a protest rally that began at the office of the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

30 km solar fence secures 1047 households in HEC-hit villages in Jorhat

Disaster 0
Guwahati, June 10: As part of its sustained efforts...

Bangladesh’s ‘unelected leader’ Yunus begins UK visit amid massive protests

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, June 10: Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the...

Viral video of handcuffed student: India formally raises matter with US Embassy

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi/New York June 10: The government has reacted...
Load more

Popular news

30 km solar fence secures 1047 households in HEC-hit villages in Jorhat

Disaster 0
Guwahati, June 10: As part of its sustained efforts...

Bangladesh’s ‘unelected leader’ Yunus begins UK visit amid massive protests

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, June 10: Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the...

Viral video of handcuffed student: India formally raises matter with US Embassy

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi/New York June 10: The government has reacted...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge