Tuesday, June 10, 2025
spot_img
CM bats for common development goal in Barak Valley districts

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

spot_imgspot_img

Guwahati, June 10: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday chaired a key meeting with ministers, MLAs and functionaries of the Barak Valley Development Department and discussed ways to put Barak Valley on a robust growth trajectory.

In the meeting held at the Lok Sewa Bhawan here, Sarma, while emphasising Barak Valley’s importance for social, economic and strategic reasons, advocated for a common development goal for balanced growth across Cachar, Sribhumi and Hailakandi districts.

The chief minister reviewed the development projects taking shape in Barak Valley and stressed on their early completion.

Laying emphasis on a common development goal for undertaking development initiatives, the chief minister said the government was envisaging projects that would equally benefit people of all the three districts.

 He called for proper coordination among the stakeholders and district functionaries for taking projects which have far reaching effects on people and which have the potential to bring about tangible changes.

“The government is also taking steps for setting up Barak Valley Bhawans in New Delhi and Kolkata for the benefit of the people of Barak Valley in general and students in particular,” Sarma said.

Considering the rich cultural repository of the Barak Valley, Sarma asked the Barak Valley Development Department to hold the Barak Cultural Festival and Barak Sports Festival in the coming days.

He also asked the department to take steps for installing MRI facilities in the civil hospitals of the districts.

Heat prompts school timing revision in Kamrup Metro
Aayog submits final report on problems of satras to Assam CM
spot_imgspot_img

