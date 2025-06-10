Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Meghalaya organisations denounce murder of Raja Raghuvanshi by outsiders

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, June 10: Various organisations in Meghalaya, including the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), staged a silent demonstration at Police Bazar on Monday to denounce the recent murder of tourist from Indore Raja Raghuvanshi, that has cast a shadow over Meghalaya’s reputation as a safe destination.

Holding placards and maintaining silence as a mark of protest, the demonstrators condemned the brutal killing of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi and emphasized the need to safeguard the state’s image.

Speaking to reporters, HYC President Roykupar Synrem reiterated that Meghalaya has always been a peaceful and hospitable place for visitors. “This incident is unfortunate and should not define our state. There have been several instances in the recent past where individuals from outside committed crimes and fled Meghalaya,” he said.

Synrem further urged the government to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state at the earliest. He stressed that doing so would act as a deterrent to criminal elements and enhance the safety and monitoring of outsiders entering Meghalaya.

The demonstration was organised amid rising concerns and reactions from citizens, civil society and authorities following the murder, which has sparked national attention and backlash online. Despite this, the protesters asserted that one incident should not be allowed to malign the state or its people

