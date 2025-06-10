Tuesday, June 10, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

NDA govt provides RS 7.2 lakh crore support to NE region in 11 years: Sonowal

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Shillong, June 10: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Highways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Tuesday announced that the BJP-led NDA government has extended financial support amounting to over Rs 7.2 lakh crore to the Northeastern region over the past 11 years.

Addressing a press conference on Viksit Bharat Ka Amrit Kaal at the State Convention Centre here, Sonowal emphasized that this massive investment has significantly boosted infrastructure in the region, including improved connectivity, roads, bridges, and communication networks. He also highlighted the establishment of premier institutions such as AIIMS, IIMs, IITs, national-level agricultural research centers, and modern airports.

Referring to the recent North East Investors’ Summit held in Delhi, Sonowal said leading industrial houses committed to investments worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming at comprehensive development of the region.

He noted that Prime Minister Modi envisions the Northeast as a strategic hub for Southeast Asia and a key growth engine for the nation. “This vision reflects the Prime Minister’s deep love and commitment to the Northeast,” Sonowal said, adding that Modi has visited the region more than 70 times in the past 11 years.

The Minister also highlighted the Prime Minister’s directive for all Union Ministers to regularly visit the region—at least once every fortnight—to ensure timely implementation of schemes through a whole-of-government approach.

Sonowal said this proactive strategy has transformed the Northeast into a growth engine for the nation. “We must credit the Prime Minister for this special attention, affection, and commitment to the Northeast,” he remarked.

Speaking on the region’s transformation, Sonowal recalled that the Northeast was once known for unrest, violence, and insurgency. “Now, thousands of extremists have surrendered and joined the national mainstream. Importantly, 74% of areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) have been withdrawn,” he said.

He credited the BJP government’s policies for raising living standards and ensuring social security in the region. “The economic growth proves that good governance, sincere effort, and hard work can transform a country,” he stated.

“In the past 11 years, the progress achieved has been felt by every citizen and recognized globally. Today, India is the world’s fastest-growing economy and is poised to become the third largest within the next five years,” Sonowal added.

Previous article
Meghalaya organisations denounce murder of Raja Raghuvanshi by outsiders
Next article
Protester in 2024 Bangladesh student uprising is voter in Bengal, ECI orders probe
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

Health

India’s population reaches 1.46 billion, sees decline in fertility rate: UN

New Delhi, June 10: While India continues to be the most populous country, with an estimated 1.46 billion...
NATIONAL

Delhi: Fire in Dwarka residential building; man, 2 children die after jumping from 9th floor

New Delhi, June 10:  A massive fire broke out in a residential building in Delhi's Dwarka Sector-13 on...
INTERNATIONAL

Protester in 2024 Bangladesh student uprising is voter in Bengal, ECI orders probe

Kolkata, June 10: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya organisations denounce murder of Raja Raghuvanshi by outsiders

Shillong, June 10: Various organisations in Meghalaya, including the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), staged a silent demonstration at...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s population reaches 1.46 billion, sees decline in fertility rate: UN

Health 0
New Delhi, June 10: While India continues to be...

Delhi: Fire in Dwarka residential building; man, 2 children die after jumping from 9th floor

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 10:  A massive fire broke out...

Protester in 2024 Bangladesh student uprising is voter in Bengal, ECI orders probe

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 10: The Election Commission of India (ECI)...
Load more

Popular news

India’s population reaches 1.46 billion, sees decline in fertility rate: UN

Health 0
New Delhi, June 10: While India continues to be...

Delhi: Fire in Dwarka residential building; man, 2 children die after jumping from 9th floor

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 10:  A massive fire broke out...

Protester in 2024 Bangladesh student uprising is voter in Bengal, ECI orders probe

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 10: The Election Commission of India (ECI)...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge