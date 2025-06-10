Sohra people protest ‘baseless negative projection’ in national media

Shillong, June 10: Hundreds of people participated in a protest rally that began at the office of the Syiem of Hima Sohra in Siatsophen on Tuesday.

The rally was held in protest against reports in a section of national media labeling Sohra as a “Crime Prone Hills”.

Sohra MLA Gavin Miquel Mylliem and local MDC Titoststarwell Chyne also joined the protest, which was organized by Hima Sohra to show solidarity and defend the community’s reputation following the murder of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi.

Protesters carried placards bearing messages such as “Never point any finger at us without proof,” “Every tourist is welcome to Sohra,” “Always check your news before jumping to conclusions,” and “Take action against those who tarnished the name of the community.”

The rally concluded with a candlelight vigil at Siatsophen sending a powerful statement on the unity of the people of Sohra areas against baseless negative remarks in the national media.