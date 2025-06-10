Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Viral video of handcuffed student: India formally raises matter with US Embassy

By: Agencies

New Delhi/New York June 10: The government has reacted strongly to a social media post claiming that an Indian national has been detained at Newark Airport in New Jersey, formally raising the matter with the US Embassy in New Delhi, top sources revealed on Tuesday.

“Our Embassy in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in New York have also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details. We have so far not received any details about the incident or the circumstances under which he was restrained, the flight he had to board or boarded and his final destination. We continue to follow up on the matter,” said an official at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

A video which has sparked social media outrage and was shared by an Indo-American entrepreneur claimed that an Indian student was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by the US authorities at the Newark Airport in New Jersey. The businessman stated that the student was treated like a criminal before being deported.

“I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night — handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy,” he posted on X.

The Indian Consulate General in New York, while responding to the incident, claimed that it has raised the matter with the local authorities. “We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard. The Consulate remains ever committed for the welfare of Indian Nationals,” the Consulate General in New York posted on X.

The US Embassy in India also issued a warning on Tuesday stating that the United States will not accept any illegal entry, abuse of visas, or violation of its laws. “The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law,” the Embassy posted on X.

Meanwhile, an extensive travel ban issued by US President Donald Trump took effect amid growing chaos over the US administration’s immigration enforcement. Over the weekend, protesters clashed and faced off with National Guard troops in downtown Los Angeles during several demonstrations against immigration raids that swept across California.

Trump signed a proclamation last week, fully banning the entry of nationals from 12 countries, namely Afghanistan, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, citing national security risks.

According to a statement issued by the White House, these countries were found “to be deficient with regards to screening and vetting and determined to pose a very high risk to the United States”.

The proclamation partially restricts the entry of nationals from seven countries — Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela. “The restrictions and limitations imposed by the Proclamation are necessary to garner cooperation from foreign governments, enforce our immigration laws, and advance other important foreign policy, national security, and counterterrorism objectives,” the White House stated.

Exceptions to the ban include lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, certain visa categories, and individuals whose entry serves US national interests.

IANS

