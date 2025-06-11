All illegal immigrants to be pushed back from Assam: Himanta

GUWAHATI, June 11: The Assam government has asserted that all illegal immigrants would be pushed back from the state, even if their names were listed in the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“Regardless of whether someone’s name is listed in the NRC or not, if the administration determines or is reasonably sure that someone is an illegal infiltrator, he or she will be pushed back from Assam immediately,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed mediapersons on Wednesday.

The chief minister said the state government’s policy of pushing back illegal immigrants would continue in the coming days and months.

“Last night, 19 illegal immigrants were pushed back from the state. Today also, we are likely to push back nine such immigrants. This trend will continue in Assam even as it is not possible to push back lakhs of illegal immigrants at a time,” Sarma said.

He further claimed that Harsh Mander, a person from New Delhi had camped in Assam for two years, and many youths were taken to America and England to learn how to manipulate the NRC.

“We were completely unaware of this conspiracy and never thought that it would be so significant. Now, I have come to know about it. Personally, I am not convinced that the presence of a name in the NRC alone is enough to determine that someone is not an illegal immigrant,” the chief minister said.