Wednesday, June 11, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

New ADG takes over BRO Eastern Sector

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

GUWAHATI, June 11: Jitendra Prasad has assumed charge as the additional director general (ADG) of Eastern Sector of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), at a ceremony held at the BRO Eastern Sector headquarters in Lokhra here on Tuesday.

Prasad succeeds Harendra Kumar, who has been transferred to BRO headquarters in New Delhi.

Attending a high-level review meeting with engineers and officials following his appointment, Prasad emphasised timely completion of all ongoing projects and urged the workforce to maintain high standards of quality and discipline.

Previous article
Mercury soars above normal as NE bears brunt of heat, humidity
Next article
All illegal immigrants to be pushed back from Assam: Himanta
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

India-EU trilateral cooperation agreement to benefit Global South

Brussels, June 11: India and the European Union (EU) on Wednesday signed an agreement on Trilateral Cooperation that...
NATIONAL

Ex-top bureaucrat recalls PM Modi’s ‘out-of-box idea’ on scaling up rooftop solar scheme

New Delhi, June 11: The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, originally conceived as a rooftop solar scheme,...
NATIONAL

Finance Ministry says no plan to levy MDR charge on UPI transactions

New Delhi, June 11: The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said that "speculation and claims that the MDR (merchant...
NATIONAL

All illegal immigrants to be pushed back from Assam: Himanta

GUWAHATI, June 11: The Assam government has asserted that all illegal immigrants would be pushed back from the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India-EU trilateral cooperation agreement to benefit Global South

INTERNATIONAL 0
Brussels, June 11: India and the European Union (EU)...

Ex-top bureaucrat recalls PM Modi’s ‘out-of-box idea’ on scaling up rooftop solar scheme

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 11: The PM Surya Ghar: Muft...

Finance Ministry says no plan to levy MDR charge on UPI transactions

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 11: The Finance Ministry on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

India-EU trilateral cooperation agreement to benefit Global South

INTERNATIONAL 0
Brussels, June 11: India and the European Union (EU)...

Ex-top bureaucrat recalls PM Modi’s ‘out-of-box idea’ on scaling up rooftop solar scheme

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 11: The PM Surya Ghar: Muft...

Finance Ministry says no plan to levy MDR charge on UPI transactions

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 11: The Finance Ministry on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge