New ADG takes over BRO Eastern Sector

GUWAHATI, June 11: Jitendra Prasad has assumed charge as the additional director general (ADG) of Eastern Sector of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), at a ceremony held at the BRO Eastern Sector headquarters in Lokhra here on Tuesday.

Prasad succeeds Harendra Kumar, who has been transferred to BRO headquarters in New Delhi.

Attending a high-level review meeting with engineers and officials following his appointment, Prasad emphasised timely completion of all ongoing projects and urged the workforce to maintain high standards of quality and discipline.