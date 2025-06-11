Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City Delegation visits Assam Royal Global University

Guwahati, June 11: A nine-member delegation from Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City, currently on a visit to Assam, today engaged in meaningful discussions with senior officials of Assam Royal Global University (RGU) at its campus in Guwahati.

The delegation met with the Chancellor Dr. AK Pansari, Vice-Chancellor Professor (Dr.) AK Buragohain, Emeritus Professor and Chair of the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity Professor (Dr.) Amarjyoti Choudhury, along with other key members of the private university’s leadership team, according to a RGU Press communique.

The talks focused on the rich shared cultural and geographical heritage between Assam and Bhutan and explored opportunities to enhance economic and people-to-people connectivity between the two neighbours.

Both parties discussed the potential benefits arising from stronger collaboration, including avenues for economic growth fostered through the unique opportunities presented by Gelephu Mindfulness City.

The delegation emphasized the importance of sustainable development as a guiding principle for joint initiatives, aiming to create long-term, mutually beneficial outcomes for Assam and Bhutan.

Dasho Tashi Wangyal, a member of the Bhutanese delegation, expressed his optimism about Assam’s bright future. He highlighted his happiness that the era of militancy in Assam is now behind, and the state is entering a new phase of growth and progress.

Crediting the current political leadership for their clarity of vision, Dasho Wangyal also lauded Assam’s business houses for their dynamic entrepreneurial spirit. Additionally, he praised the enthusiasm shown by Assam’s youth towards skill learning and development, seeing it as a vital factor in the region’s advancement.

Welcoming the team of delegates, Dr AK Pansari, Chancellor of RGU invoked the philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” meaning “The world is one family.” He said that an educational collaboration with Bhutan will greatly enhance human resource development of the region.

Prior to the discussions, the delegation was given an extensive tour of Assam Royal Global University’s campus during which they were able to take a look at the educational institution’s infrastructure and other facilities.

Some of the other members of the Bhutanese delegation included Dasho Karma Tshiteem, Dasho Arun Kapur, Dasho Tshering Wangchuk, Jigme Thinlye Namgyal (Consul General, Royal Bhutanese Consulate General), Sangay Wangdi.