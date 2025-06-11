Honeymoon murder : Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, 4 others sent to 8-day police remand

Shillong, June 11 /–/ A Shillong court on Wednesday sent Sonam Raghuvanshi and four other accused in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case to eight-day police custody in response to the plea of the Police investigation team for 10-day custody for all five of them. made the

Speaking to reporters, East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem stated that further remand may be requested if needed, as the investigation is still at a crucial stage. He added that the exact sequence of events will be shared once the interrogation of the accused is completed.

“At this stage, the facts are fluid—one person says one thing and another says something else. We will be in a position to confirm the facts only after a thorough interrogation. In such cases, it is common for the accused to shift blame onto each other,” he explained.

When asked about media reports claiming that Sonam Raghuvanshi had confessed to the crime, the SP urged against speculation. “Let us not jump to conclusions. We have yet to get custody of the accused here. While it’s possible that certain statements were made during interrogations in other states, we will need to verify and corroborate the roles of each accused with evidence,” he said.

On whether more people might be involved, Syiem noted that this will become clearer as the investigation progresses.

“If others are involved, we will identify them in due course,” he added.

Regarding plans to take the accused to the crime scene, the SP said that will depend on the outcome of initial examinations and the recording of statements.

“We need to get into the facts of the case first. After that, the SIT will decide on the appropriate time for a reconstruction of the events,” he said.