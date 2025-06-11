Wednesday, June 11, 2025
NATIONAL

‘Deplorable hostel conditions, scholarship delays for marginalised students’, Rahul Gandhi’s letter to PM

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 11: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising serious concerns over the barriers hindering educational opportunities for students from marginalised communities. Gandhi called upon the government to urgently intervene and address two critical issues affecting students from Dalit, Scheduled Tribes (ST), Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and minority groups.

In his letter, the Congress MP stated that the conditions in residential hostels for students from these communities are in a “deplorable” state. “I request you to resolve two critical issues which hinder education opportunities for the 90 per cent of students who are from marginalised communities.

Firstly, the conditions in residential hostels for students from Dalit, ST, EBC, OBC and minority communities are deplorable,” he wrote. Gandhi referred to a recent visit he made to the Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga, Bihar, where students spoke of overcrowded rooms, poor sanitation, and the lack of essential facilities.

“Students complained about single rooms, which 6-7 students were forced to share, unhygienic toilets, unsafe drinking water, lack of mess facilities, and no access to libraries or the Internet,” the letter mentioned.

He further highlighted the inefficiencies and shortcomings in the post-matric scholarship system, particularly its impact on Dalit students in Bihar. “Post-matric scholarships for students from marginalised communities are plagued by delays and failures. For example, in Bihar, the scholarship portal was non-functional for three years, and no student received a scholarship in 2021-22,” he said.

Gandhi pointed out that even after the portal was restored, the number of Dalit students receiving scholarships dropped drastically — from 1.36 lakh in the financial year 2022-23 to just 0.69 lakh in 2023-24.

“Students further complain that the scholarship amounts are insultingly low,” he noted. While his examples primarily drew from Bihar, Gandhi clarified that these failures are prevalent across the country.

Suggesting concrete measures to resolve the issues, Gandhi urged the Prime Minister to initiate a comprehensive audit of all hostels meant for students from marginalised groups to ensure they meet minimum standards in infrastructure, sanitation, nutrition, and academic support.

He also called for the timely disbursal of scholarships, an increase in scholarship amounts, and better coordination with state governments for effective implementation. Concluding the letter, Gandhi said, “I am sure you agree that India cannot progress unless youth from marginalised communities progress. I look forward to your positive response.”

IANS

