Wednesday, June 11, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Honeymoon murder case: SIT grills Sonam Raghuvanshi, others in Shillong

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Shillong, June 11: Meghalaya Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief interrogated Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with other accused in the shocking Raja Raghuvanshi murder case at the Sadar Police Station in Shillong.

The officials were interrogating all five accused before presenting them in court. Sonam Raghuvanshi was arrested for allegedly orchestrating the shocking murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

She was brought to Shillong under tight security late on Tuesday and is set to be produced in court on Wednesday. Sonam, who surrendered before police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur on June 7, was taken to Patna by road, then flown to Kolkata and onward to Guwahati.

From Guwahati airport, she was discreetly taken out through the cargo gate and transported to the Sadar police station in Shillong, where she spent the night after a mandatory medical examination at Ganesh Das Hospital.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, stated that the Meghalaya Police obtained six days of transit remand for the accused arrested in Madhya Pradesh and three days for those arrested in Uttar Pradesh.

“All accused are being brought to Shillong separately and will be produced in court,” he added. Four other accused — Raj Kushwaha, Sonam’s alleged lover and the mastermind, along with Anand Kurmi, Akash Rajput, and Vishal Singh Chauhan — were also brought to the Meghalaya capital earlier in the day. They will remain in custody until their court appearance.

An incident of public outrage unfolded at Indore airport as the four accused were being escorted by police. A passenger, visibly angry over the brutal crime, slapped one of the masked accused. The identity of the accused who was attacked remains unknown. Sonam and Raja had tied the knot on May 11. Just nine days later, on May 20, they departed for their honeymoon in Meghalaya with a one-way ticket. By May 23, the newlyweds had gone missing.

A search operation ensued, and on June 4, Raja’s body was discovered in a deep gorge, sending shockwaves across the country. Following days of investigation, Sonam was apprehended, marking a breakthrough in what the police have termed ‘Operation Honeymoon’ — a 20-member special operation launched to hunt down the suspects involved in the grisly killing. All five accused will now face further investigation under the jurisdiction of the Meghalaya Police.

IANS

Previous article
‘Deplorable hostel conditions, scholarship delays for marginalised students’, Rahul Gandhi’s letter to PM
Next article
India’s AI market to triple to $17 billion with 1.25 million professionals by 2027
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Tremors felt in Manipur, Arunachal; no damage or casualties reported

Imphal/Itanagar, June 11: Two mild quakes, measuring 3.2 and 3.6 on the Richter scale, were felt in Imphal...
Economy

US, China agree on trade truce

London, June 11: Top US and Chinese officials announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to a framework...
NATIONAL

India’s AI market to triple to $17 billion with 1.25 million professionals by 2027

Bengaluru, June 11: India’s artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to triple to $17 billion by 2027, emerging...
NATIONAL

‘Deplorable hostel conditions, scholarship delays for marginalised students’, Rahul Gandhi’s letter to PM

New Delhi, June 11: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wrote a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tremors felt in Manipur, Arunachal; no damage or casualties reported

NATIONAL 0
Imphal/Itanagar, June 11: Two mild quakes, measuring 3.2 and...

US, China agree on trade truce

Economy 0
London, June 11: Top US and Chinese officials announced...

India’s AI market to triple to $17 billion with 1.25 million professionals by 2027

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 11: India’s artificial intelligence (AI) market is...
Load more

Popular news

Tremors felt in Manipur, Arunachal; no damage or casualties reported

NATIONAL 0
Imphal/Itanagar, June 11: Two mild quakes, measuring 3.2 and...

US, China agree on trade truce

Economy 0
London, June 11: Top US and Chinese officials announced...

India’s AI market to triple to $17 billion with 1.25 million professionals by 2027

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 11: India’s artificial intelligence (AI) market is...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge