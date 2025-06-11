Wednesday, June 11, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India’s AI market to triple to $17 billion with 1.25 million professionals by 2027

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Bengaluru, June 11: India’s artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to triple to $17 billion by 2027, emerging as one of the fastest-growing AI economies globally, a report showed on Wednesday.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer confined to pilots and proof-of-concepts—it is redefining how Indian businesses compete and scale. India already accounts for 16 per cent of the global AI talent pool, second only to the United States.

The report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) explored how Indian enterprises across sectors are moving from experimentation to measurable value creation. “India’s domestic AI market is backed by a thriving ecosystem of 600,000 professionals today, expected to grow to 1.25 million by 2027,” the findings showed.

Public digital infrastructure — including Aadhaar, UPI, and ONDC, combined with rising enterprise investment — has created fertile ground for scalable AI innovation. Key enablers to this include data scale with over 700 million internet users, infrastructure growth, and a surge of AI startups with 2,000 launched in past three years. The report also outlined a clear roadmap for companies looking to scale AI.

“AI is no longer an option but a business necessity. Indian companies are using it to leapfrog traditional growth curves and compete confidently on the global stage,” said Mandeep Kohli, Managing Director and Partner, BCG India. While the hurdle rate for successful deployment is high, the rewards are even higher, and the results speak for themselves.

“What separates the leaders is not just the tech, but how they manage change, build talent, and embed AI into the fabric of their organisation,” said Kohli. “AI is not a side project — it’s the next growth engine. Those who act boldly, invest in scalable data and talent foundations, and partner across the ecosystem will define the next decade of growth—for their companies and for India,” the report noted.

IANS

Previous article
Honeymoon murder case: SIT grills Sonam Raghuvanshi, others in Shillong
Next article
US, China agree on trade truce
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Tremors felt in Manipur, Arunachal; no damage or casualties reported

Imphal/Itanagar, June 11: Two mild quakes, measuring 3.2 and 3.6 on the Richter scale, were felt in Imphal...
Economy

US, China agree on trade truce

London, June 11: Top US and Chinese officials announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to a framework...
NATIONAL

Honeymoon murder case: SIT grills Sonam Raghuvanshi, others in Shillong

Shillong, June 11: Meghalaya Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief interrogated Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with other accused in...
NATIONAL

‘Deplorable hostel conditions, scholarship delays for marginalised students’, Rahul Gandhi’s letter to PM

New Delhi, June 11: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wrote a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tremors felt in Manipur, Arunachal; no damage or casualties reported

NATIONAL 0
Imphal/Itanagar, June 11: Two mild quakes, measuring 3.2 and...

US, China agree on trade truce

Economy 0
London, June 11: Top US and Chinese officials announced...

Honeymoon murder case: SIT grills Sonam Raghuvanshi, others in Shillong

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 11: Meghalaya Police Special Investigation Team (SIT)...
Load more

Popular news

Tremors felt in Manipur, Arunachal; no damage or casualties reported

NATIONAL 0
Imphal/Itanagar, June 11: Two mild quakes, measuring 3.2 and...

US, China agree on trade truce

Economy 0
London, June 11: Top US and Chinese officials announced...

Honeymoon murder case: SIT grills Sonam Raghuvanshi, others in Shillong

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 11: Meghalaya Police Special Investigation Team (SIT)...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge