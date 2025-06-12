Thursday, June 12, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Air India London-bound plane crashes after takeoff from Ahmedabad; rescue operations underway

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Ahmedabad, June 12:  A London-bound Air India flight (AI171) carrying over 130 passengers crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, coming down in the Meghaninagar area and triggering panic among residents.

The flight was headed to Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner to assess the situation and coordinate emergency response efforts.

According to early reports, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also onboard the flight and was seated in seat 2D. His condition remains unconfirmed at this time. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and heavy smoke billowing from the crash site, visible from as far as Vastrapur.

The impact of the crash led to the immediate lockdown of all roads surrounding the area to ensure the swift movement of rescue teams and emergency services. Reacting to the incident, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu expressed deep sorrow on the social media platform X, stating, “Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert.

I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action.” He further assured that rescue operations are underway and that medical aid is being rushed to the crash site. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her condolences, posting: “Stunned and profoundly shocked to know of the most tragic Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad today.

It is most sad news for all of us, even while we anxiously wait for survivor details and pray for the survival of all. The crash has shaken me at my core.” Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said he was pained and shocked to know about the Air India passenger flight incident at Ahmedabad airport. “Praying for everyone’s safety,” he said on X.

Several injured passengers have been shifted to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for treatment. Firefighters and emergency response teams were quick to reach the scene, and efforts to contain the situation are ongoing.

Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the crash, and an investigation has been launched. People have been urged to avoid the area to allow the smooth functioning of rescue and relief operations. More details are expected as the investigation progresses.

IANS

Previous article
Honeymoon murder: Accused Sonam, Raj Kushwaha confessed to be part of murder conspiracy
Next article
EAM Jaishankar meets Macron, thanks French President for backing India’s fight against terrorism
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Ahmedabad flight disaster: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani declared dead

Ahmedabad, June 12: Senior BJP leader and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani died in the Air India...
NATIONAL

Bangladesh should rein in terrorists: India after vandalisation of Tagore’s ancestral home

Dhaka/New Delhi, June 12:  India on Thursday strongly condemned the vandalisation of the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore...
Business

Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash

New Delhi, June 12: Shares of Boeing fell sharply in pre-market trading on Thursday, dropping over 6 per...
NATIONAL

Heartbreaking beyond words: PM Modi expresses deep shock over Ahmedabad plane crash

New Delhi, June 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep shock over the tragic Air India plane...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ahmedabad flight disaster: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani declared dead

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, June 12: Senior BJP leader and former Gujarat...

Bangladesh should rein in terrorists: India after vandalisation of Tagore’s ancestral home

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka/New Delhi, June 12:  India on Thursday strongly condemned...

Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash

Business 0
New Delhi, June 12: Shares of Boeing fell sharply...
Load more

Popular news

Ahmedabad flight disaster: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani declared dead

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, June 12: Senior BJP leader and former Gujarat...

Bangladesh should rein in terrorists: India after vandalisation of Tagore’s ancestral home

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka/New Delhi, June 12:  India on Thursday strongly condemned...

Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash

Business 0
New Delhi, June 12: Shares of Boeing fell sharply...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge