Honeymoon murder: Accused Sonam, Raj Kushwaha confessed to be part of murder conspiracy

Shillong, June 12: Meghalaya DIG of Eastern Range, Davis NR Marak, on Thursday revealed that two of the accused in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case—Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha—have confessed to being part of the conspiracy in the alleged murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.

“They have only confessed to their involvement in the conspiracy,” Marak told media persons.

He disclosed that during the initial stage of the investigation, police recovered a suitcase from a homestay in Sohra, where Raja and Sonam had left.

“Inside the suitcase, we found a mangalsutra and a finger ring. This raised suspicion that she (Sonam) might still be alive at that point. After all, why would a tourist leave behind her mangalsutra just to go sightseeing?” he questioned.

Marak stated that at the beginning of the probe, police were unsure whether the case was related to a murder, missing case or an accident.

Meanwhile, he said that the police have not yet established whether she was trying to give a false narrative between the investigation or whether she threw the phone or not.

“We hope to confirm this in due course,” he added.

Marak said that the interrogation of the five accused is being conducted individually for now, and only after that will they be questioned face-to-face.

“Raj is blaming Sonam as the mastermind, and Sonam is pointing fingers at Raj. We will continue interrogating them until the statements align. Identifying the true mastermind is crucial to understanding the motive behind the murder,” Marak asserted.

He further added that the police will only conclude the interrogation once they are convinced that all the five accused are revealing the truth.

Responding to questions from the media, Marak confirmed that police have established there was an illicit relationship between Sonam and Raj.

He also confirmed that the accused had stayed in a hotel in Guwahati and that the murder weapon was purchased near the same hotel.

Marak further informed that based on current information, three of the accused arrived around the same time as Sonam and Raja.