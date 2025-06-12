Thursday, June 12, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Bengal violence: Police arrest 18 in Maheshtala, situation tense

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Kolkata, June 12:  Tension prevailed in the Maheshtala area of South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, as police crackdown on protesters continued on Thursday. So far, 18 have been arrested.

The arrests were made during a joint operation by the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police, which started on Wednesday night and continued till Thursday morning in connection with the clashes that broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

While 14 were arrested on Wednesday night only, the remaining four were arrested early Thursday morning, a senior official of the state police confirmed. However, the overall situation in the Maheshtala area continued to be quite tense, with most of the shops remaining closed even on Thursday morning.

The movement of the people on the road in the locality was much less than on normal days. A huge police contingent, including the personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), continued to be deployed in the area to restore confidence among the people.

Prohibitory orders barring the assembly of a particular number of people at a time have been imposed in the locality. Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, said that he approached the DGP and also the police superintendent of Diamond Harbour Police District, under whose jurisdiction the troubled area comes, for permission for himself and one more BJP legislator to visit Maheshtala.

He said he wanted to meet and express solidarity with the victims of the Hindu families and the affected shopkeepers who came under the attack on Wednesday. “This visit is a step towards understanding their grievances and ensuring their voices are heard. I hope that the administration does not obstruct my visit,” said Adhikari.

On Wednesday night, BJP’s Information Technology Cell Chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, issued a statement claiming that women in Maheshtala were forced to guard themselves at night to protect their lives.

“What Bangladesh witnessed during the Noakhali riots, and what happened in Pakistan, is now being replayed — right on the outskirts of Kolkata, under Mamata Banerjee’s administration. Malda and Murshidabad are far away — but today, with no faith left in the police, women have been compelled to take their safety into their own hands to survive the jihadi rampage,” Malviya’s statement read.

In the clashes that broke out at Maheshtala on Wednesday, several vehicles were vandalised and gutted, and some houses and the available police personnel were attacked. Some cops were also injured in their attempts to prevent the clashes. There were contradictory claims on what prompted the clashes to break out.

The police administration said the clashes broke out between two groups following a tussle over setting up a shop in the locality. However, Adhikari claimed that the clashes were clearly “communal” in nature.

He alleged that there was an event of vandalism at the Shiva Temple in Ward No. 7 of Maheshtala, where miscreants illegally encroached upon the temple committee’s land and set up shops.

“When confronted, they (the encroachers) attacked the sacred Tulsi Manch, nearby Hindu shops, homes, and the temple itself. What was astonishing was that the incident happened at a stone’s throw distance from the Rabindra Nagar Police Station, under the watch of IC Mukul Mia and SDPO Kamrujjaman Molla. The police simply could block the vandals… the entire episode happened in the presence of the cops,” he alleged on Wednesday.

Adhikari also alleged that from Mothabari to Murshidabad to Maheshtala, the attack on Hindus, Hindu establishments, and Hindu religious places has become a common factor in West Bengal these days.

A section of the local people also alleged that the situation could have been brought under control much before if the police had summoned additional forces in the beginning and thus prevented the tension from spreading.

IANS

Previous article
Delhi under ‘red alert’ as mercury touches 45 deg C
Next article
US invitation to Pak Army Chief a major diplomatic setback for India, says Jairam Ramesh
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Trump launches $5 million ‘gold card’ immigration website

Washington, June 12: US President Donald Trump has officially launched a new immigration pathway for wealthy foreigners, dubbed...
NATIONAL

Big B completes ‘five ad films, two photo shoots’ in 2 hours

Mumbai, June 12: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he finished shooting for “five ad films and two...
NATIONAL

3 out of 4 Indian recruiters investing up to 70 pc hiring budgets in AI

New Delhi, June 12: Three out of four (75 per cent) recruiters in India are investing up to...
NATIONAL

Puri Jagannath Temple’s servitor murdered, one arrested

Bhubaneswar, June 12: A shocking incident has rocked the temple town of Puri, where an 80-year-old senior servitor...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Trump launches $5 million ‘gold card’ immigration website

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, June 12: US President Donald Trump has officially...

Big B completes ‘five ad films, two photo shoots’ in 2 hours

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 12: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that...

3 out of 4 Indian recruiters investing up to 70 pc hiring budgets in AI

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 12: Three out of four (75...
Load more

Popular news

Trump launches $5 million ‘gold card’ immigration website

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, June 12: US President Donald Trump has officially...

Big B completes ‘five ad films, two photo shoots’ in 2 hours

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 12: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that...

3 out of 4 Indian recruiters investing up to 70 pc hiring budgets in AI

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 12: Three out of four (75...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge