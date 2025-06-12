Thursday, June 12, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONAL

US invitation to Pak Army Chief a major diplomatic setback for India, says Jairam Ramesh

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 12: The reported invitation extended by the United States to Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has drawn sharp criticism in India, with the Congress calling it a serious diplomatic and strategic setback for the country.

In a post on X on Thursday, Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh said, “It is reported that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has been invited to attend an event in Washington, D.C., marking US Army Day on June 14. This is another huge diplomatic setback for India.”

Highlighting past controversies surrounding Munir, Ramesh said, “This is the same person who used provocative and inciteful language just ahead of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The question that naturally arises is — what are America’s real intentions?”

Ramesh also referred to recent remarks made by the head of the US Central Command, who described Pakistan as a “great partner” in the fight against terrorism. “This comes at a time when the Modi government insists Operation Sindoor is still underway. Against this backdrop, the invitation to Pakistan’s Army Chief to be a guest at a key US military event is undoubtedly a cause for serious concern,” he said.

He further alleged that the Trump administration was increasingly making statements that suggest the US is equating India and Pakistan in its strategy. “Such positioning undermines India’s diplomatic standing,” he said.

Ramesh questioned the government’s silence, stating, “On the one hand, the Prime Minister is welcoming back delegations that have briefed the world, including the US, on Pakistan’s role in promoting cross-border terrorism. On the other hand, such developments from Washington, D.C. only make India’s position more precarious.”

Calling for urgent political consensus, Ramesh said, “The Prime Minister must now set aside his obstinacy and ego, and convene an all-party meeting as well as a special session of Parliament. The nation must speak in one voice and chart a unified diplomatic response.” “Decades of diplomatic progress cannot be allowed to be undermined so easily,” Ramesh added.

IANS

Previous article
Bengal violence: Police arrest 18 in Maheshtala, situation tense
Next article
US on high alert over possible Israeli strike on Iran: Reports
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Trump launches $5 million ‘gold card’ immigration website

Washington, June 12: US President Donald Trump has officially launched a new immigration pathway for wealthy foreigners, dubbed...
NATIONAL

Big B completes ‘five ad films, two photo shoots’ in 2 hours

Mumbai, June 12: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he finished shooting for “five ad films and two...
NATIONAL

3 out of 4 Indian recruiters investing up to 70 pc hiring budgets in AI

New Delhi, June 12: Three out of four (75 per cent) recruiters in India are investing up to...
NATIONAL

Puri Jagannath Temple’s servitor murdered, one arrested

Bhubaneswar, June 12: A shocking incident has rocked the temple town of Puri, where an 80-year-old senior servitor...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Trump launches $5 million ‘gold card’ immigration website

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, June 12: US President Donald Trump has officially...

Big B completes ‘five ad films, two photo shoots’ in 2 hours

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 12: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that...

3 out of 4 Indian recruiters investing up to 70 pc hiring budgets in AI

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 12: Three out of four (75...
Load more

Popular news

Trump launches $5 million ‘gold card’ immigration website

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, June 12: US President Donald Trump has officially...

Big B completes ‘five ad films, two photo shoots’ in 2 hours

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 12: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that...

3 out of 4 Indian recruiters investing up to 70 pc hiring budgets in AI

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 12: Three out of four (75...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge