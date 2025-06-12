Big B completes ‘five ad films, two photo shoots’ in 2 hours

Mumbai, June 12: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he finished shooting for “five ad films and two photo shoots” in about two hours and added that the director told him he’s “spoiling the work template of work”.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote: “Working away .. and the joy of it .. did 5 films and 2 photo shoots in about 2 hrs .. of course they were for an Ad., for a client endorsement .. ! but still !!” He added: “The crew and friend director tells me – ‘I am spoiling the work template of work’ ….they told me …’if you are going to finish an entire days work in one 4rth of half a day then, your client shall give more films to be made in the one day designated, and that shall set a bad precedent .. for all ” !!Oh .. i just love this .. !!!!” The thespian said that he would do it for the benefit of the workers. “But the expediency of the work is helping the Producer and the crew .. I would rather do that for the benefit of the worker, than myself… many a times they ask me what I have seen as change in the Film World .. and I have many changes noticed.”

However, the icon didn’t share as he said it will “attract a headline.” “BUT .. NO .. I shall not say it here , because this communication Universe , has been besieged by the – IMPOTENCY OF CONTENT .. HAHAHAHA .. EACH EXPRESSION SHALL BE GIVEN A DIFFERENT MEANING IN ORDER TO ATTRACT A HEADLINE (sic).” The star concluded by saying that “the work is so rewarding.”

On the film front, Amitabh will next be seen in “Ramayana: Part 1” by Nitesh Tiwari. He will be seen playing the role of Jatayu in the film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.

IANS