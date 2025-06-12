Thursday, June 12, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Big B completes ‘five ad films, two photo shoots’ in 2 hours

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Mumbai, June 12: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he finished shooting for “five ad films and two photo shoots” in about two hours and added that the director told him he’s “spoiling the work template of work”.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote: “Working away .. and the joy of it .. did 5 films and 2 photo shoots in about 2 hrs .. of course they were for an Ad., for a client endorsement .. ! but still !!” He added: “The crew and friend director tells me – ‘I am spoiling the work template of work’ ….they told me …’if you are going to finish an entire days work in one 4rth of half a day then, your client shall give more films to be made in the one day designated, and that shall set a bad precedent .. for all ” !!Oh .. i just love this .. !!!!” The thespian said that he would do it for the benefit of the workers. “But the expediency of the work is helping the Producer and the crew .. I would rather do that for the benefit of the worker, than myself… many a times they ask me what I have seen as change in the Film World .. and I have many changes noticed.”

However, the icon didn’t share as he said it will “attract a headline.” “BUT .. NO .. I shall not say it here , because this communication Universe , has been besieged by the – IMPOTENCY OF CONTENT .. HAHAHAHA .. EACH EXPRESSION SHALL BE GIVEN A DIFFERENT MEANING IN ORDER TO ATTRACT A HEADLINE (sic).” The star concluded by saying that “the work is so rewarding.”

On the film front, Amitabh will next be seen in “Ramayana: Part 1” by Nitesh Tiwari. He will be seen playing the role of Jatayu in the film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.

IANS

Previous article
3 out of 4 Indian recruiters investing up to 70 pc hiring budgets in AI
Next article
Trump launches $5 million ‘gold card’ immigration website
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Trump launches $5 million ‘gold card’ immigration website

Washington, June 12: US President Donald Trump has officially launched a new immigration pathway for wealthy foreigners, dubbed...
NATIONAL

3 out of 4 Indian recruiters investing up to 70 pc hiring budgets in AI

New Delhi, June 12: Three out of four (75 per cent) recruiters in India are investing up to...
NATIONAL

Puri Jagannath Temple’s servitor murdered, one arrested

Bhubaneswar, June 12: A shocking incident has rocked the temple town of Puri, where an 80-year-old senior servitor...
INTERNATIONAL

US on high alert over possible Israeli strike on Iran: Reports

Washington, June 12: The United States has reportedly gone on high alert amid growing concerns of a potential...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Trump launches $5 million ‘gold card’ immigration website

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, June 12: US President Donald Trump has officially...

3 out of 4 Indian recruiters investing up to 70 pc hiring budgets in AI

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 12: Three out of four (75...

Puri Jagannath Temple’s servitor murdered, one arrested

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, June 12: A shocking incident has rocked the...
Load more

Popular news

Trump launches $5 million ‘gold card’ immigration website

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, June 12: US President Donald Trump has officially...

3 out of 4 Indian recruiters investing up to 70 pc hiring budgets in AI

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 12: Three out of four (75...

Puri Jagannath Temple’s servitor murdered, one arrested

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, June 12: A shocking incident has rocked the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge