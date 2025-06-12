Thursday, June 12, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Trump launches $5 million ‘gold card’ immigration website

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Washington, June 12: US President Donald Trump has officially launched a new immigration pathway for wealthy foreigners, dubbed the “gold card”, offering a route to permanent residency in exchange for a $5 million payment to the government.

The long-discussed program was unveiled on Wednesday through a new government-backed website, trumpcard.gov, where interested individuals can now register their details to join the waiting list.

“For five million $dollars, the Trump card is coming,” the US President declared in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. “Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World,” he added.

The program, which Trump promotes as a fast-track immigration option, aims to attract high-net-worth individuals seeking to live and eventually become citizens of the United States.

Marketed as a more sophisticated alternative to the existing EB-5 investor visa, Trump described the gold card as “green card privileges plus.” However, despite the buzz surrounding the announcement, the gold card is not yet available for purchase.

According to the official website, users can currently only submit their contact information to be notified once applications open. “Enter your information below to be notified the moment access opens,” reads the message on the homepage of trumpcard.gov. Clarifying the scope of the program, Trump emphasised that the gold card does not grant immediate citizenship.

“It’s somewhat like a green card, but at a higher level of sophistication,” Trump said, adding, “It’s a road to citizenship for people, and essentially people of wealth or people of great talent.”

Reports by USA Today confirm that while the $5 million payment opens the door to permanent residency, it does not guarantee automatic citizenship, which would still require meeting certain legal criteria and residency requirements.

launch of the gold card comes at a time when Trump continues to champion what he calls “merit-based immigration,” positioning the new scheme as a bold move to attract global talent and investment while maintaining stringent control over traditional immigration pathways.

IANS

Previous article
Big B completes ‘five ad films, two photo shoots’ in 2 hours
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Big B completes ‘five ad films, two photo shoots’ in 2 hours

Mumbai, June 12: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he finished shooting for “five ad films and two...
NATIONAL

3 out of 4 Indian recruiters investing up to 70 pc hiring budgets in AI

New Delhi, June 12: Three out of four (75 per cent) recruiters in India are investing up to...
NATIONAL

Puri Jagannath Temple’s servitor murdered, one arrested

Bhubaneswar, June 12: A shocking incident has rocked the temple town of Puri, where an 80-year-old senior servitor...
INTERNATIONAL

US on high alert over possible Israeli strike on Iran: Reports

Washington, June 12: The United States has reportedly gone on high alert amid growing concerns of a potential...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Big B completes ‘five ad films, two photo shoots’ in 2 hours

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 12: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that...

3 out of 4 Indian recruiters investing up to 70 pc hiring budgets in AI

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 12: Three out of four (75...

Puri Jagannath Temple’s servitor murdered, one arrested

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, June 12: A shocking incident has rocked the...
Load more

Popular news

Big B completes ‘five ad films, two photo shoots’ in 2 hours

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 12: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that...

3 out of 4 Indian recruiters investing up to 70 pc hiring budgets in AI

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 12: Three out of four (75...

Puri Jagannath Temple’s servitor murdered, one arrested

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, June 12: A shocking incident has rocked the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge