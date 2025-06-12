Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash

New Delhi, June 12: Shares of Boeing fell sharply in pre-market trading on Thursday, dropping over 6 per cent after an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed in Ahmedabad. As of 3.31 p.m. IST, Boeing shares were down by 6.42 per cent in pre-market trading, at $196.51.

On Wednesday, the stock had closed 0.80 per cent lower at $214. Boeing is a US-based multinational company that designs, manufactures, and sells aeroplanes, helicopters, rockets, satellites, and missiles across the globe.

The aircraft, manufactured by Boeing and operated by Air India, was en route from Ahmedabad to London when it crashed shortly after takeoff. The flight was carrying 242 people, including 10 crew members and three infants. The crash occurred near the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad.

IANS