Thursday, June 12, 2025
Heartbreaking beyond words: PM Modi expresses deep shock over Ahmedabad plane crash

By: Agencies

New Delhi, June 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep shock over the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, describing the incident as “heartbreaking beyond words.”

“The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. I have been in touch with ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected,” PM Modi said in a post on X on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his condolences and said all necessary response mechanisms had been activated. “Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. I have spoken with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and the Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad, to assess the situation,” he posted on X.

BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda called the crash “extremely tragic” and said he had been in touch with state leaders to monitor relief efforts. “I spoke with Gujarat BJP State President and Union Minister C.R. Paatil and Health Minister Rushikesh Patel to get updates on healthcare arrangements and relief operations,” Nadda said.

He urged BJP workers to assist in rescue efforts. “I appeal to all BJP workers to actively engage in relief and rescue operations and provide every possible assistance to the affected families. I pray for strength for the bereaved and a speedy recovery for the injured,” he added.

The incident occurred when Air India Flight AI171, bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport. The aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and went down in the Meghaninagar area, triggering panic among local residents.

The impact of the crash prompted an immediate lockdown of all surrounding roads to facilitate the swift movement of rescue and emergency teams. Search, rescue, and medical response operations are underway.

