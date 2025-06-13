Friday, June 13, 2025
MEGHALAYA

CBI arrests NEHU professor, Guwahati trader in bribery case

GUWAHATI, June 12: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Guwahati, has arrested Prof. Nirmalendu Saha of the Department of Zoology and Dean of School of Life Sciences, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), along with a proprietor of a Guwahati-based firm in a bribery case.
Prof. Saha and Pranjal Sharma, a resident of Beltola, were arrested from the Gauhati University Guest House after the NEHU professor was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 3.43 lakh.
A case was registered by the CBI against the said accused on June 11, 2025.
Thereafter, the investigation by the CBI began after credible information about corrupt and illegal practices involving the award of supply orders of scientific equipment and laboratory items.
“On the basis of a source information to the effect that the accused proprietor of the firm, while acting in collusion with the professor and unknown others, indulged in corrupt and illegal practices, and in pursuance thereof, facilitating the accused professor to obtain undue advantage against award of supply orders of scientific equipment, laboratory items etc. and clearance of bills thereof,” an official statement from the central probe agency said.
Subsequently, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed. “The arrested accused would be produced before a competent court here,” the statement said.
Searches were conducted at two places, which led to recovery of incriminating documents. “Search is being conducted at one more place. Investigation is under way,” it said.

Children’s Hospital enters partnership to better neonatal care
Sonam, other murder accused on spl diet
