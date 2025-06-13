Friday, June 13, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Children’s Hospital enters partnership to better neonatal care

SHILLONG, June 12: The Children’s Hospital, Shillong, has joined hands with Motherhood Hospitals, a leading network specializing in comprehensive women and child healthcare, to introduce NICU Live — a cutting-edge virtual remote monitoring program for neonatal care.
This collaboration is set to enhance the quality of neonatal intensive care in Shillong by leveraging the expertise of Motherhood’s nationally renowned neonatologists.
With NICU Live, the Children’s Hospital, Shillong, will receive round-the-clock virtual support, clinical guidance, and real-time monitoring from Motherhood Hospitals’ expert neonatology team. This initiative ensures that premature and critically ill newborns receive specialized, evidence-based care without the need for referrals to distant tertiary centers.
Speaking on the partnership here on Thursday, Medical Director of The Children’s Hospital, Shillong, Dr Debashish Das, said, “This collaboration with Motherhood Hospitals is a game-changer for neonatal care in Shillong. With NICU Live, we can now access the expertise of senior neonatologists instantly, improving outcomes for our smallest and most vulnerable patients.”
Dr Sreevidya Sreekantha, Neonatology Lead at Motherhood Hospitals, added: “We are excited to extend our NICU Live services to The Children’s Hospital, Shillong. Our goal is to bridge the gap in neonatal care by providing expert guidance and clinical decision support to hospitals in remote locations, ensuring that every newborn receives the best possible start in life.”

