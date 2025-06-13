Friday, June 13, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Mawhati MLA for upgrade of two health sub centres

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 12: Mawhati MLA Charles Marngar has urged the state government to upgrade two health sub centres along Mawrong road into Primary Health Centres (PHCs), citing the difficulties faced by residents due to poor access to healthcare.
Marngar, along with members of the Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong Ri Bhoi unit, met Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Thursday to submit a memorandum on the issue.
“There are 13 villages in Mawrong Road. People, especially pregnant women, struggle to travel 17 km to Umsning CHC for basic medical care. Upgrading these centres will ease their hardship,” Marngar said.
He said the demand covers two sub centres — Jamanar and Mawrong — which together serve over 12,000 people. He also confirmed that the Dorbar Shnong has agreed to provide land free of cost for the upgrade.
Marngar expressed satisfaction with the meeting, saying the Deputy CM gave a positive response and assured necessary action.

