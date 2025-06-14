6 km solar-powered fence secures 3 HEC-affected villages in Udalguri district of Assam

Guwahati, June 14: As part of its sustained efforts to deal with the ongoing challenges of Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC) in Udalguri district of Assam, premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, with the support of the SBI Foundation, has installed a 6-kilometre stretch of low-cost, solar-powered fence covering the high-conflict villages of No.1 Bholatar, No.3 Bholatar, and Newli.

Formal inauguration of the solar-powered fence and its handover to the community were carried out in a programme held on June 12 at No.3 Bholatar Lakshi Priya L.P. School, Udalguri.

The fence safeguards around 160 households and a population of 861, significantly improving community safety, food and ecological security. This initiative is aimed at strengthening community-led conservation and promotion of peaceful coexistence in HEC-prone landscapes.

The fence was inaugurated by Mustafa Ali Ahmed, Divisional Forest Officer, Dhansiri Forest Division; Pranjal Talukdar, Forest Range Officer, Nonai in presence of Ms. Esha Mitra, Assistant Manager, CONSERW, SBI Foundation; Deputy Executive Director of Aaranyak Dr Bibhuti P Lahkar and Deputy Director Hiten Baishya among others.

The solar-fence installation was undertaken under the technical supervision of Aaranyak’s Assistant Manager Anjan Baruah, and field execution was carried out by Aaranyak’s team members Dibakar Nayak, Bikash Tossa, Mondeep Basumatary and Abhijit Saikia.

These villages have long suffered from frequent incursions by wild elephants, resulting in recurring crop loss, property damage, and threats to human life. The HEC situation has created both ecological and social tensions in the area.

The solar fence is designed as a single-strand system mounted on bamboo poles inclined to the ground at approximately 45 degrees ensuring that the elephant’s foot cannot reach the pole or dismantle the structure. This strategic and non-lethal design acts as an effective deterrent, reducing conflict while protecting both human and elephant lives.

Local community members have played a vital role by contributing labour and logistical support during the installation. Solar Fence Management Committees were also formed in the respective villages and committee members trained for upkeep and regular monitoring so as to ensure long-term sustainability.

The inauguration of solar fence was also attended by Mrinmoy Hazarika, Beat Officer, Paneri and Anjan Baruah along with few other team members from Aaranyak’s Elephant Research and Conservation Division.

Also present were Rajib Tamang, VCDC Chairman of Bholatar; Gopal Pokhrel, Gaon Pradhan; members of the solar fence management committees; and community beneficiaries from the villages.