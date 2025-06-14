Saturday, June 14, 2025
NATIONAL

Blood donation simple, safe, can make huge impact: JP Nadda

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 14:  The act of donating blood is simple, safe, and can make a huge impact on the needy ones, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on World Blood Donor Day on Saturday.

World Blood Donor Day, celebrated on 14 June every year, serves to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank voluntary unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood. Nadda urged people to fight myths and misinformation related to blood donation and to donate blood.

“World Blood Donor Day brings us together to raise awareness about the importance of donating blood. It saves millions of lives worldwide by supporting those who need it most. Yet, many people hesitate due to misinformation and fear,” Nadda said, in a post on social media platform X.

“Let’s use this day to break the myths and encourage more people to donate. This year’s theme, ‘Give Blood, Give Hope: Together We Save Lives,’ reminds us that blood donation is simple, safe, and can make a huge impact,” he added.

The Union Minister urged people to “unite for this social cause and be part of something truly life-changing”. “On this #WorldBloodDonorDay, let’s salute the selfless heroes whose noble act gives others a second chance at life. One donation can make all the difference.

Donate blood, be the reason someone lives,” added Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, on X. The Health Ministry also encouraged people to come out and donate blood. In a post on X, the ministry explained that people between the age of 18 and 65 years old, weighing at least 45 kg and having a haemoglobin level above 12.5 g/dL can safely donate blood World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner, who discovered the ABO blood group system. It was first organised in 2004, by the World Health Organization (WHO).

IANS

