Saturday, June 14, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

AI plane crash: Black box recovered

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

AHMEDABAD, June 13: Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday said the black box of Air India’s crashed Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft has been recovered from the rooftop of the residential quarters of BJ Medical College here.
Meanwhile, aviation watchdog DGCA has ordered enhanced safety inspection of Air India’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, a day after 241 people onboard died in the plane crash in Ahmedabad.
There are 26 Boeing 787-8s and 7 Boeing 787-9s in the fleet of Air India owned by Tata Group.

Previous article
India has adequate energy supplies for coming months: Hardeep Puri
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

All five accused to be taken to Sohra after interrogation: SP

Meghalaya govt not to take legal action in defamation case Honeymoon murder By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 13: East Khasi Hills...
MEGHALAYA

Honeymoon murder effect: Govt to revisit MRSSA to plug security gaps

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 13: Following the recent murder of a tourist in Sohra and the renewed calls...
MEGHALAYA

Umshyrpi Bridge work leads to traffic jams, disrupts life in city

By Our Reporter Shillong, June 13: The ongoing construction of the Umshyrpi Bridge as part of the four-laning of...
MEGHALAYA

CoMSO refreshes demand for ILP, SITs with surprise rally

By Our Reporter Shillong, June 13: Members of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) took out a surprise...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

All five accused to be taken to Sohra after interrogation: SP

MEGHALAYA 0
Meghalaya govt not to take legal action in defamation...

Honeymoon murder effect: Govt to revisit MRSSA to plug security gaps

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 13: Following the recent murder...

Umshyrpi Bridge work leads to traffic jams, disrupts life in city

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, June 13: The ongoing construction of...
Load more

Popular news

All five accused to be taken to Sohra after interrogation: SP

MEGHALAYA 0
Meghalaya govt not to take legal action in defamation...

Honeymoon murder effect: Govt to revisit MRSSA to plug security gaps

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 13: Following the recent murder...

Umshyrpi Bridge work leads to traffic jams, disrupts life in city

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, June 13: The ongoing construction of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge