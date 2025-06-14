Saturday, June 14, 2025
NEET UG 2025 results expected shortly, final answer key released

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 14: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025 for undergraduate medical courses results on Saturday. The agency has also released the final answer keys for the NEET UG 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to stay alert and keep their login credentials ready to access the results on the official website: neet.nta.nic.in. The final answer key, which has been made available, forms the basis for the compilation of scores.

The NEET UG 2025 result will be hosted through the candidate login portal and will contain key information, including subject-wise marks, total score, percentile rank, and qualifying status.

Those who qualify will be eligible to participate in centralised counselling for MBBS, AYUSH, BDS, and other undergraduate medical and dental programmes across India. To be eligible for the counselling process, candidates must meet the minimum qualifying percentile set by the NTA.

In 2024, the qualifying percentile for General category candidates was 50 per cent. For candidates in the OBC, SC, and ST categories, it was 40 per cent. Those belonging to the General-PwD category had to secure at least 45 per cent.

These percentiles are calculated relative to the highest score in the exam, so the actual cut-off marks may vary each year. Once the NEET UG 2025 results are published, candidates should immediately download and preserve their scorecards for future admission and counselling purposes.

Qualified candidates will be able to participate in the Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) All India Quota counselling, as well as in respective state-level counselling processes. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official NEET website regularly, as the results could be announced at any time on Saturday.

IANS

