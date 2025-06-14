Air India, IndiGo issue alerts as Iran airspace closure disrupts flight operations

New Delhi, June 14: Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Air India and IndiGo, two of India’s leading airlines, have issued public advisories to alert passengers about flight delays and reroutes due to the closure of Iranian airspace.

Air India on Saturday said that it has rerouted several flights due to airspace closures. The airline announced that some of its flights are now operating on longer, alternative routes to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

Air India, the national carrier, shared an official update on social media platform X, stating: “Due to the emerging situation in Iran and parts of the Middle East, the subsequent closure of airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, some of our flights are operating on alternative extended routes. We are doing our best to minimise any inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority.”

The advisory comes as airspace over Iran and nearby regions remains closed, following a series of regional escalations. The situation has significantly impacted several international air routes that usually traverse Iranian skies, particularly those operating between India and Europe, or India and North America.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, also issued a statement through X warning passengers of potential disruptions. “Airspace over Iran and surrounding areas continues to be unavailable. Certain flight paths may need adjustments, leading to extended travel durations or delays,” the airline said in its advisory.

IndiGo has advised all passengers to check their flight status via its website or mobile application before heading to the airport to avoid last-minute surprises. The airline assured that its customer service teams are actively assisting travellers affected by these delays.

Both airlines are working to reroute affected flights via alternative air corridors, which may result in longer flying times. As a result, several services to and from Europe, the Gulf, and Central Asia are experiencing delays ranging from 30 minutes to several hours.

Passengers have been urged to stay updated on real-time flight schedules and remain in contact with the respective airline helplines. The current geopolitical uncertainty follows Iran’s response to recent Israeli airstrikes, which triggered broader concerns over regional security and airspace safety.

Aviation authorities in multiple countries have already issued NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen), advising airlines to avoid the region until further notice. While airlines assure that passenger safety remains their utmost priority, industry experts say the airspace disruption could continue for several days or even weeks, depending on how the situation evolves diplomatically.

For now, travelers flying to the West or through the Middle East are advised to plan ahead, allow extra time for transit, and remain patient as airlines navigate the complex airspace restrictions.

